El Haj and Efih debut as Nachula rescues Zaragoza with first Reto Iberdrola goal against Osasuna

The Zambian forward marked her Zaragoza debut with a goal to avoid a losing debut

Hanane Ait El Haj and Peace Efih earned their debuts, while Rachel Nachula made her Spanish Reto Iberdrola scoring-debut for Zaragoza as her effort forced a 1-1 draw against Osasuna on Sunday.

's Ait El Haj, 's Efih and Zambia's Nachula joined the Spanish outfit this summer and they were handed starting debuts by coach Nacho Bracero in their side's draw with the visitors.

The two teams created several chances in the opening 45 minutes but could not convert any as they head into the half time break with a stalemate at the Enrique Porta de Villanueva.

More teams

After the break, the visitors stunned the hosts when Maria Gonzalez broke the deadlock to put her side in front in the 70th minute.

Three minutes from time, American forward Lana Spitler teed up Nachula inside the area to grab her maiden goal and rescue the hosts from suffering a losing start to their league campaign.

Article continues below

Morocco's Ait El Haj bagged a yellow card while Zambia's Nachula scored her first competitive goal as both were in action for the duration of the match for Zaragoza.

Besides El Haj and Nachula, Nigeria's Efih featured for 55 minutes before she was replaced by Cara Curtin while Zambia's Hellen Mubanga was an unused substitute for Zaragoza.

The result saw Zaragoza placed fourth on the log with one point after their opening match of the season and they will continue their campaign with a visit to leaders AEM on October 25.