Real Madrid beat Barcelona 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabéu on 27 October 2025, but the LaLiga Clásico ended with far more than a referee's whistle. It exposed what had been simmering inside the Madrid dressing room.

Vinícius Júnior went off script in front of Xabi Alonso, and the cameras caught what the club's board could not hide.

Now, with Rafael Nadal set to join the Madrid board, that scene has come back to life. One question haunts the Brazilian: what if the man who warned him a year ago becomes the very person holding him to account from within?

Pending ratification by the general assembly of members, Nadal will take a seat on Real Madrid's board of directors. An honorary member of the club and one of the most decorated athletes in Spanish history, the former tennis star is taking a new step in his career. For Vinícius, though, that step looks more sensitive than ever.

A warning a year ago: as if he were reading the future

With the tennis legend set to join Madrid's hierarchy, comments Nadal made on the programme "Universo Valdano" about the incident between Vinícius and Xabi Alonso during the Barcelona Clásico have resurfaced.

Nadal had issued a clear warning to Vinícius about his conduct, though he always pushed for matters to be settled through dialogue.

"The matter can be resolved by talking, with mutual understanding," Nadal said at the time. "I think Vini needs to understand who holds the authority and to respect it, and likewise the club, given what it means to be a player at Real Madrid."

He added: "I think he does that by giving his best every day, and the conduct that comes from him, which sometimes may not be well received, can be corrected through dialogue and his realisation that some things need improving."

Those words seemed like passing advice at the time. Today, Madrid read them as a road map for what Nadal might do from within the administration: no favours, and no protection for any star at the expense of the club's authority.

He must be the first to want to improve

Nadal went on: "He must be the first to want to explore the path of improvement. When I hear him speak in interviews, saying he wants to improve in every aspect, he needs strong allies, and I am convinced that Real Madrid will find the right people, and that he will have someone to advise him in his inner circle. The basic principle is wanting to do it."

Here lies Vinícius's dilemma. The man about to sit on the board does not see a talent to be protected. He sees a player who must first prove he wants to improve and that he respects those in charge.

A gem, but with conditions

Nadal spoke while the Brazilian's contract renewal was still up in the air, the deal finally signed last summer.

The club looking after the player mattered to Nadal, but with clear conditions attached: "Real Madrid have in Vinícius a precious gem that they cannot squander. They must protect this gem, regardless of his performance, which may not be popular at a particular moment. He is the club's gem. It is a situation that Real Madrid, being an illustrious club, knows how to manage, and I think they have managed it well."

Protection, for Nadal, does not mean turning a blind eye to transgression. It means straightening the gem before it loses its lustre. That is why Vinícius may come to view the tennis legend's arrival on the board as a voice against him.

Advice for Lamine Yamal, and an indirect message to Vinícius

In the same interview, Nadal also had words for Lamine Yamal: "Surround yourself with people who will truly help you. Be smart enough to listen to what successful people sometimes do not want to hear. It is not always easy when you are very successful, but you have to find your way back to your real life."

The advice was aimed at Yamal, yet many in Madrid read it as meant for Vinícius too. The Brazilian is living through one of his toughest spells: a dip in form, the row over his behaviour, promotional trips, and a drift away from his best self.