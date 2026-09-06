Morocco international Neil El Aynaoui has spoken for the first time since his summer switch to RB Leipzig, revealing why he chose the club, how he sees his role in midfield and the personal story behind his number 21 shirt.

The 25-year-old midfielder joined Leipzig on the final day of the transfer window, arriving on loan from Roma.

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El Aynaoui told Leipzig's official website: "It was always my dream to play in the Bundesliga with a big club like RB Leipzig. My first conversations with the club left me with a good feeling, and I was very impressed by it."

Born in France and developed in Spain, El Aynaoui went on to play in France and then Italy. He opted to represent Morocco at international level and featured for them at the 2026 World Cup.

He refuses to pin himself to one spot in midfield. He sees himself as a versatile operator, capable of shaping both attacking and defensive phases, qualities that could fit Leipzig's game perfectly. The German side thrive on physical strength, pressing and quick transitions.

"I call myself a hybrid player," El Aynaoui said. "I can play in several positions in midfield. I like to help in attack and defence, and to run hard for the team."

A personal memory

That number 21 carries a personal meaning. His younger brother was born on 21 August.

Strong ties with Morocco team-mates who know German football also eased his move. Achraf Hakimi and Ismael Saibari painted a positive picture of life in Germany, helping convince him that Leipzig was the right destination.

El Aynaoui had spent part of the summer with Saibari in the south of France, where football naturally crept into their conversations. That friendship will soon become a rivalry on the pitch between Bayern Munich and Leipzig.

"Yes, we talked about this beforehand," he said. "I'm really looking forward to those matches."

One moment from the 2026 World Cup stands out above the rest: the penalty shootout win over the Netherlands in the round of 16, which he ranks among the most memorable of his career.

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