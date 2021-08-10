The reigning PSL Coach of the Season confirmed the presence of the duo, who are currently clubless

Erstwhile Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Hendrick Ekstein and former Orlando Pirates striker Justin Shonga are currently on trial at AmaZulu FC.

This has been confirmed by AmaZulu head coach Benni McCarthy with Usuthu busy revamping their squad ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Ekstein and Shonga are free agents having recently parted ways Azerbaijan side Sabail FK and Cape Town City, respectively.

“We’ll have a look at them. Obviously, we’ve got a week to make it to the start of the season, so we’re not in a hurry to add," McCarthy said on Sowetan.

"But when there’s quality players like that and they’re available, it costs us nothing to have a look at them and see if they fit in our squad or not.

"We’ve got a week or more to make a decision on them."

Ekstein has been plying his trade in Azerbaijan in the last two seasons and he also got to play with former Ghana, Chelsea, and Real Madrid star Michael Essien at Sabail.

The former Chiefs fan-favourite was released by Amakhosi at the end of the 2018/19 campaign and he was then snapped up by Sabail.

While Shonga had a short spell with Cape Town City having joined the Citizens from Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (now known Marumo Gallants) midway through last season.

The Zambia international, who parted ways with Pirates in July 2020, played 12 matches in the PSL without scoring a single goal for City and he was then released by the Western Cape side.

Meanwhile, AmaZulu have confirmed the departure of several players including former Chiefs star Siphiwe Tshabalala.

“The club confirmed the departure of Siyabonga Mbatha, Sphelele Magubane, Talent Chawapihwa, Siphiwe Tshabalala, and Samuel Darpoh,” a club statement read.

Tshabalala joined Usuthu in October 2020 and he saw game time hard to come by at the KwaZulu-Natal giants as he made just two appearances in the league.

It remains to be seen whether the 36-year-old winger will continue playing professional football or announce his retirement.