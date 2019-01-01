Ekstein: Sabah part ways with former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder

The ex-Amakhosi dribbling maestro is now a free agent after being released from his contract by the Azerbaijan-based outfit

Former winger Hendrick Ekstein has parted ways with Azerbaijan outfit Sabah FC with immediate effect.

Ekstein joined Sabah exactly six months ago following his departure from Amakhosi.

However, he will now have to find a new team when the transfer window opens in January as he's currently a free agent.

Sabah took to their social media platforms on Monday morning to announce the player's exit, saying the termination of his contract was by mutual consent.

Ekstein featured 16 times across all competitions for Sabah during his six-month stay and scored three goals while grabbing four assists in the process.

The 28-year-old is expected back in the country in the coming days where he will host a football tournament in Bekkersdal.

Ekstein reportedly denied any knowledge of the news of the termination of his contract by Sabah and it remains to be seen if he will be able to confirm the news himself when he returns to .