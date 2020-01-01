Ejuke secures CSKA Moscow derby win over Spartak Moscow

The Nigerian forward came off the bench to score a stoppage-time goal at the VEB Arena

Chidera Ejuke scored his first goal in the Russian Premier League as defeated 3-1 to claim derby bragging rights on Sunday.

Ejuke replaced Fedor Chalov in the 64th minute for his second appearance in the Russian top-flight, and he managed to seal the hosts’ victory with his effort in the second minute of stoppage-time.

The 22-year-old moved to Moscow from Heerenveen last August after his fine debut season in the , where he scored nine goals in 25 Eredivisie matches.

Ezequiel Ponce got Spartak Moscow off to a flying start at the VEB Arena with his 11th-minute opener but goals from Hordur Magnusson and Nikola Vlasic completed the comeback for Red-Blues just before half-time.

Ejuke has played 51 minutes of football in two league matches so far this season and he will be hoping to gather more playing minutes as CSKA Moscow aim to better their fourth-place finish in the league last season.

Sunday's victory put Viktor Goncharenko's men just a point below second-placed Spartak Moscow as they occupy the third spot with 13 points after seven matches.

Ejuke's CSKA Moscow travel to Ufa for their next Premier League fixture on September 20.

The 22-year-old is a youth international, and he has played for the Golden Eaglets and Flying Eagles on several occasions.

In 2017, he started his European career in Norway where he featured for Valerenga in the Eliteserien for two seasons before departing for the Netherlands in 2019.