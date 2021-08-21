Ejuke seals CSKA Moscow win over Akhmat Grozny

The Nigeria forward was on target as the hosts returned to winning ways at the VEB Arena

Chidera Ejuke scored the second goal for CSKA Moscow in their 2-0 triumph over Akhmat Grozny on Saturday.

The effort was the 23-year-old's second goal in the Russian Premier League this season, after he opened his account against Dinamo Moscow a fortnight ago.

Vladislav Yakovlev opened the scoring in the 71st minute and Ejuke doubled the lead for Aleksei Berezutski's side four minutes later.

The Nigeria international was later replaced in the 88th minute by Baktiyor Zainutdinov as CSKA Moscow grabbed their third league win of the season.

Earlier in the first-half, Akhmat Grozny were reduced to men after Evgeny Kharin was given marching orders in the 23rd minute for receiving two yellow cards.

The Militarians are fifth in the Premier League table with nine points after five matches, and they visit leaders Zenit Saint Petersburg for their next league fixture on Thursday.

Ejuke is already on course to surpass the tally of five goals in 25 matches he registered in his debut Russian top flight campaign

The former Gombe United star moved to the Russian capital on a four-year deal from Dutch Eredivisie outfit Heerenveen in August 2020.

On the international scene, Ejuke played for Nigeria U17 and U20 teams before he was handed his maiden invitation to the Super Eagles in 2020.

The left winger made his debut appearance for the three-time African champions in an international friendly match against Tunisia last October. He replaced Samuel Chukwueze in the encounter that ended in a 1-1 draw in Austria.

Elsewhere at the Stadion Arsenal, Spartak Moscow were held to a 1-1 draw by Arsenal Tula without former Chelsea star Victor Moses.

Moses suffered an injury earlier this month against Nizhny Novgorod, and he is yet to return to action for Rui Vitoria's side.

The former Nigeria international joined the People's Team on a two-year contract in July after his impressive loan spell last season.

They are currently eighth in the top-flight table and it remains to be seen if Moses will return to Spartak Moscow’s matchday squad for their next league game against Sochi at the Otkritie Arena on August 26.