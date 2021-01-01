Either way, Bafana Bafana will make use of available options against Sudan - Ntseki

A draw will be enough for South Africa to earn a spot at the Afcon finals to be hosted by Cameroon in January 2022

Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki is not pressed to have his team focused on win against Sudan in Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations Group C qualifier at Al Hilal Stadium.

It is the final match of their qualifying campaign and with South Africa second on the table with 10 points and Sudan placed third with nine points, a draw would be enough for Ntseki and his men to claim an Afcon finals berth.

But while some might be urging Ntseki to go all out for a win and stay safe from a potential upset, the Bafana coach is not putting himself under pressure ahead of the match.

“Definitely we will take advantage of the two options as long as at the end of the game we qualify,” Ntseki told the media.

“Either way, we can play to win or draw, both options work for us and those options will see the team go through. We are also fully aware of the challenges.

"We give respect to the Sudanese but our mandate coming here is to make use of the two options that will help us to qualify for Afcon in Cameroon.”

While Ntseki appears not pressed to strictly hunt for victory, the coach acknowledges that they are facing strong opposition.

Sudan have picked up form in their last two matches of these qualifiers, beating group leaders Ghana 1-0 at home, before a 2-0 away win over Sao Tome e Principe last Wednesday.

It is a run that could be a worry for Ntseki, whose side would fail to qualify for the Afcon finals if they suffer defeat against Sudan, who last qualified for the tournament in 2012.

“We are looking forward to a very tough match being the last of the group in these qualifiers. Every country, every player would be looking to do well in such matches,” said Ntseki.

Article continues below

“We will do the business tomorrow [Sunday]. We are here to represent our country, we are here to play and qualify for Afcon. The respect we give to Sudan and Caf to say fair play and may our team be the one to go through in this encounter.

“We travelled well from South Africa to Sudan and on arrival, I think the reception was very good. We really appreciate the way we are being treated up until now.”

South Africa team doctor Thulani Ngwenya has confirmed that none of their players have tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of this game.