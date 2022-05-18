Eintracht Frankfurt's Rode suffers head injury in Europa League final against Rangers
Dan Bernstein
Getty Images
Eintracht Frankfurt captain Sebastian Rode suffered a head injury early in the first half of the Europa League final against Rangers on Wednesday.
Rode went down bloodied following contact with John Lundstram's high boot.
He received a head bandage and new kit as play paused momentarily after the incident.
What happened?
Lundstram got away with his challenge on Rode, as the Rangers player avoided a booking for his high attempted control on the ball.
More to come...