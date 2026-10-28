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Al Hilal v Al Ittihad - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
Translated by

Eighteen days later: Al-Hilal star collects an exceptional award from the Clasico

C. Summerville
Al Hilal vs Al Fateh FC
Al Hilal
Al Fateh FC
Saudi Pro League
Abha vs Al Ittihad
Abha
Al Ittihad
Netherlands
Saudi Arabia

A belated award for the "Al-Zaeem" player

An Al-Hilal star has landed a standout award from the Clasico against fierce rivals Al-Ittihad, 18 days after the final whistle.

Al-Hilal beat Al-Ittihad 3-2 when the pair met on 10 October this year at the Kingdom Arena in the Saudi capital Riyadh, in the eighth round of the Roshn League.

The Roshn League association confirmed today, Wednesday, that Netherlands winger Crysencio Summerville had won the award for best goal in the eighth round, for his strike against Al-Ittihad.

Summerville netted Al-Hilal's third in the 64th minute, dancing past a cluster of Al-Ittihad players before finishing superbly from inside the penalty area.

Why the wait? The round's awards were held back until today, with the postponed clash between Abha and Al-Faisaly only settled yesterday, Tuesday.

Al-Hilal sit top of the Saudi League table on 27 points, two clear of Al-Nassr and Al-Qadsiah in second and third respectively, though the Eastern side have played an extra match.

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