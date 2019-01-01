Eight goals conceded in three games - Should Delle remain Orlando Pirates' first-choice goalkeeper?

Goal takes a look at the former FC Metz keeper's performances for Bucs and discusses areas of his game he should work on

' defensive woes continued on Saturday as they conceded three goals against .

New Bucs goalkeeper Joris Delle has come under scrutiny as he has now conceded eight goals in three matches in the Premier Soccer League ( ).



The Frenchman is yet to convince the Pirates faithful of his ability to remain the club's first-choice keeper for a long period of time.

Delle produced a hapless display as they drew 3-3 at Orlando Stadium in Soweto this weekend.

Fingers are starting to be pointed firmly in the direction of Delle, who joined the Buccaneers prior to the start of the current campaign.



Goal takes a look at two key aspects of goalkeeping Delle needs to improve on if he is to keep Pirates' No. 1 jersey:

Lack Of Communication

The 29-year-old player has failed to communicate with his teammates which has cost the Soweto giants at times.For instance, an unmarked Shane Roberts' scored a late equalising goal for City after he was afforded space and time to shoot from inside the six-yard box.

Delle was unable to communicate and organise the team to defend against Bradley Ralani's corner-kick which led to the late equaliser.

Furthermore, the former under-21 international is considered to be the best observer of the game as the keeper.



Delle should be more vocal and shout at his teammates when it is time for the team to push up or drop which could help avoid conceding unnecessary goals.



However, the Briey-born player tends to be quiet, which has led to goals which could have been avoided with better communication on the field.

Article continues below

Failure To Command Penalty Area

Delle has also struggled to command his area, so far, which has encouraged teams to play more balls into the Pirates box.

The well-travelled shot-stopper has found it difficult to deal with aerial balls leaving the Soweto giants vulnerable whenever set-pieces or long balls are played in their area.

His decision-making is very important knowing when to come out and punch the ball away from danger or catch it.

The former OGC Nice player should also make the right decision when it is time for him to stay in goal or command his area.



Failure to do so will result in him being dropped as Pirates need a reliable keeper in order to mount a serious challenge for this season's PSL title.