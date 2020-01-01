Eight defeats in nine finals: Can Orlando Pirates finally end their dismal cup record?

Bloemfontein Celtic, though, will also feel they have a score to settle, having lost in the Nedbank Cup just a few months ago to Mamelodi Sundowns

To lose in yet another cup final would be unthinkable for a club of ' stature.

In summary, since 2013, Pirates have played in nine finals, and only won the 2014 Nedbank Cup.

Of course these defeats have been under different coaches and with varying squads. But still, there is certainly a lot to make amends for and it would be a bitter pill for their supporters to swallow should Phunya Sele Sele triumph at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

When Pirates take on Bloemfontein in Saturday evening's MTN8 final in Durban, the Buccaneers will be hoping to add some silverware for the first time in six years and hopefully someone remembers where the key for the trophy cabinet is.

The last time the Sea Robbers won a trophy was the 2014 Nedbank Cup, when they beat 3-1 thanks to a Kermit Erasmus brace and a goal from Sifiso Myeni.

In terms of league titles, one has to go all the way back to 2011 for the last success. Since then they've twice managed to finish second.

Regarding cup final losses in recent years, unfortunately for Bucs fans, there have been numerous.

Most recently, and nearly exactly two years ago, it was in the Telkom Knockout final, when they were shocked by FC - following a 2-2 draw, the Limpopo side won on penalties.

Perhaps on a positive note, not too many players who lined up for Pirates that day are still with the club, with the exception of Happy Jele, Vincent Pule and Thembinkosi Lorch. Of the three, Lorch is injured while Jele - who has been there throughout all the cup final setbacks over the past seven years - is unlikely to start.

In the Telkom Knockout, Pirates also lost in the 2013 final, 2-1 to Platinum Stars.

Then in the Nedbank Cup, the Soweto side have lost two finals in recent times. In 2016 they lost 3-2 to SuperSport United, and a year later were beaten by the same team by an even greater scoreline; 4-1.

There have also been two defeats in the MTN8 final in the past seven years - in 2013 they lost to Platinum Stars on penalties and a year later were beaten 1-0 by bitter rivals .

In 2013 Pirates suffered heartbreak by losing in the final of the Caf , on aggregate to , and two years later they lost the Caf Confederation Cup final, against .