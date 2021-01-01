Eibar's Kgatlana surpasses previous best goal-tally in a season

The South African has bettered her goalscoring exploits for Beijing Phoenix in 2019, thanks to her consolation against Madrid

Eibar striker Thembi Kgatlana has broken her personal record for the number of goals scored in a single season.

Kgatlana was on target for Eibar during their 3-1 defeat against Madrid CFFin a Spanish Primera Iberdrola game on Sunday.

The South Africa international made her 15th league start this term in the colours of the Spanish top-flight newcomers but her efforts could not save her side from a 12th defeat of the season.

Kgatlana signed from SL Benfica in the summer of 2020, after a season in the Chinese Women's Super League, where she netted nine times for Beijing Phoenix before moving to Portugal.

Although the Banyana Banyana star failed to win silverware in her season in the Chinese capital, her individual contributions performances helped Beijing to a mid-table finish in 2019.

Since her move to Spain, the South African has proven herself to be a prolific goalscorer despite turning out for a lowly-rated Eibar.

Besides the game, the forward had equalled her personal best in a season, scoring her side's somewhat consolation goal in a 2-1 defeat at Tenerife exactly a month ago, hitting her ninth goal.

Desperate to end a six-match winless run, the visitors made a fine start to the duel at Estadio Municipal Nuevo Matapinonera when Kgatlana opened the scoring in the 27th minute of the encounter.

The hosts, however, staged a quick fightback when Estela Fernandez level two minutes later courtesy of Geyse's assist before the Brazillian gave Madrid the lead five minutes from half-time.

In spite of their efforts in the second half, Eibar could not bounce back into the contest as Valeria struck six minutes from time to seal the maximum points for Oscar Fernandez's team.

Despite the defeat, the 2018 Africa Women's Football of the Year brought her tally to 10 goals in the defeat in the Spanish capital

Kgatlana featured for the duration as her 27th-minute strike saw her surpass her best-ever goal tally in a season in 21 outings this term.

Besides Kgatlana, compatriot Noko Matlou was also in action for 68 minutes and Equatorial Guinea's Ruth Alvarez featured for the last 11 minutes, while Nigeria's Charity Adule was an unused substitute.

For Madrid, Nigeria duo of Rita Chikwelu and Osinachi Ohale were in action for the duration, while Chidinma Okeke was on the bench.

The result saw Eibar drop to 11th on the Spanish table with 22 points from 22 games, while Madrid moved to fourth with 42 points from 21 matches - five adrift of a Champions League spot.

Eibar will hope to end their seven-game winless streak against Espanyol on March 20, while Madrid will seek to maintain the momentum at Santa Teresa on the same day.