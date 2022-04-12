Ehab Galal: Egypt hire former Zamalek and Al Ahli SC coach

Ehab Galal has been named as the new coach of the Egypt national team.

The former Ismaily and Pyramids manager was announced as the Pharaohs’ new handler on Tuesday afternoon by the Egyptian Football Association via their website.

He got the job ahead of Hossam Hassan, Ali Maher, Vahid Halilhodzic, former coach Hector Cuper, and Hassan Shehata.

The football ruling body had terminated the contract of Carlos Queiroz following his inability to qualify the country for the 2022 Fifa World Cup Qatar.

Galal began his managerial career in 2004 as sporting director of Egyptian elite division outfit El Masry.

Three seasons later, he joined Kahrabaa Ismailia before heading to El Hammam. From 2008 up till 2022 the 54-year-old oversaw Masry, Kafr El Sheikh, Telephonat Beni Suef, Enppi, Zamalek, Al Ahli SC, EL Makkasa, Ismaily and Pyramids.

Even in his long managerial career, he has never managed to win a trophy, with a second-place league finish with Misr El-Makkasa in 2017 his biggest achievement.

Queiroz was appointed as manager of the North Africans in September 2021 following the sacking of Hossam El Badry.

The former Real Madrid and South Africa handler led the Egyptians to a second-place finish at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon despite a losing start against Nigeria in Garoua.

Against the Lions of Teranga in the final, they bowed 4-2 on penalties after scores stood 0-0 after extra time.

As if that was not enough, he failed to lead the country to the 2022 Fifa World Cup Qatar after losing to Aliou Cisse’s side in the World Cup qualification play-off as well.

Egypt are undisputable Africa’s most successful team to date having won Afcon for a record seven times.

They await the 2023 Afcon qualifying group draw, which will take place on Tuesday, 19 April.

Since their debut at the 1934 World Cup in Italy – where they crashed out in the Round of 16 (the first round) – the Egyptians made two more appearances. Their last outing was at the 2018 edition staged in Russia.