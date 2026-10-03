Khaled El-Darandaly, vice-president of the Egyptian Football Association, lifted the lid on the behind-the-scenes crisis that marked Egypt's trip to face South Sudan (5-0), in the second round of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

El-Darandaly, who headed the delegation, told the "On Sport" channel: "There was no direct overstepping by Egypt's technical staff, but there was an administrative and organisational error, as the technical staff and players arrived late to the airport, and it was supposed, according to protocol, that they greet me as head of the delegation before travelling."

He continued: "I received an implicit message from Hossam and Ibrahim Hassan, addressed to the Football Association, and we spent the entire flight with each party heading in a different direction."

Read also

El-Seibari among the 10 most expensive players in the Bundesliga: and Olise sweeps everyone aside

An anticipated revolution in Barcelona's line-up after the international break: and Hamza in the spotlight

He added: "Heading the delegation is a matter that represents Egypt's name, so I avoided any problems at this time, and I contained the situation very calmly. As soon as we arrived, I arranged all the organisational matters, and even in the dining area, I separated the players' and technical staff's hall from the hall designated for the Football Association and guests, and there was no conversation between me and the technical staff after the South Sudan match."

"I am fully aware of the head of delegation's tasks and duties, and dealing with the players was proceeding normally, and the greetings between us continue," El-Darandaly went on. "I also confirm that there was absolutely no contact between Mohamed Salah and the engineer Hany Abo Rida (the association's president) or with me at all on this matter."

The future of the technical staff

Would the technical staff survive the crisis? The vice-president said: "There is no talk of the technical staff leaving at present, but there will certainly be a decisive stand because of this situation, as there are some unusual matters that the delegation witnessed, and they must be corrected in the coming period. The technical staff's statements are always overlooked and let pass, despite them often being ill-judged."

On the next steps, he stated: "I will have a meeting with the engineer Hany Abo Rida and the technical staff, to clarify all the matters and points of dispute. We are not in a clash with anyone, and all board members attended the national team's training sessions, but publishing news of the arrival and return of the national team's delegation, without mentioning the name of the head of the delegation, is something that is absolutely not permitted, and by doing so we create problems needlessly."

Press reports claimed the association's statement backing goalkeeper Mohamed El-Shenawy had angered Hossam Hassan, who had criticised the keeper. El-Darandaly responded: "The Egyptian Association's statement in support of El-Shenawy was a natural matter, and it came with the approval of all board members without exception."

Egypt now face South Africa tomorrow, Sunday, at Cairo Stadium in a closing friendly for the current international break.



