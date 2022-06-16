Egypt sack coach Galal after only three games, disappointing Ethiopia and South Korea defeats

The 54-year-old was appointed in April this year to replace Carlos Queiroz

The Egyptian Football Association (EFA) has dismissed Ehab Galal as head coach.

The federation held a meeting on Thursday that decided on the fate of the tactician who has been in charge for months now.

Galal has been under the spotlight following the Pharaohs’ unconvincing performances in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Egypt struggled against Guinea as they opened their qualification journey, registering a 1-0 win on June 5.

The slim victory was followed by an embarrassing 2-0 defeat to Ethiopia on June 9 in Malawi. But a 4-1 loss in a friendly game against South Korea on June 14 is all that appeared to have sealed Galal’s fate.

Liverpool’s forward Mohamed Salah missed both games against Malawi and South Korea as he was injured.

"We will hire a foreign manager with a reputable CV," EFA board member Hazem Emam said on Thursday, as quoted by KingFut.

"We were offered several huge resumes. The Egyptian national team is very big.

"We will also hire a foreign technical director for the Olympic national team."

Galal was appointed head coach when the EFA dismissed Queiroz after the Portuguese tactician failed to guide the record African champions to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.