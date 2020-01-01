Egypt defy Salah, Elneny's absence to dismiss Togo, Ziyech inspires Morocco vs CAR

Matchday four of the bid to qualify for Cameroon 2022 continued on Tuesday with mixed results being recorded

put the absence of forward Mohamed Salah and ’s Mohamed Elneny behind them to beat Togo 3-1 away in Lome to maintain top spot in Group G the 2022 qualifiers.

Goals from Mohamed Kafsha, Mohamed Sherif and midfielder Mahmoud ‘Trezeguet’ Hassan saw the Pharaohs get past Togo, who got their injury-time consolation goal from Elom Nya-Vedji.

The result saw remaining at the top of Group G with eight points, the same as Comoro Islands. who beat 2-1 on Sunday.

More teams

But the North Africans are top of the group due to a draw they claimed away in the Comoros.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

With Egypt travelling to Lome without Salah and Elneny, who both tested positive for coronavirus, the Pharaohs appeared depleted but they turned the tide against Togo, who anchor the group without a win after four games.

It was a second consecutive victory for Egypt who edged Togo 1-0 in the reverse fixture in Cairo on Saturday.

Elsewhere, opened a five-point lead in Group E following a 2-0 win away to Central African Republic.

It was a third consecutive victory for the Atlas Lions who went ahead through midfielder Hakim Ziyech, before forward Youssef En-Nesyri sealed victory for Morocco.

Ziyech had a big say in the contest as he also provided an assist for En-Nesyri to complete this international period in which Morocco won 4-1 at home with Ziyech grabbing a brace, on a high.

The Atlas Lions now have 10 points in this group, followed by Mauritania who are ion five points.

Article continues below

In Group K, Madagascar maintained course to qualify for the 2022 Afcon after coming from behind to earn a 1-1 draw against leaders at Barikadimy Stadium in Toamasina on Tuesday.

midfielder Franck Kessie opened the scoring for Ivory Coast from the penalty spot 15 minutes into the match before Ibrahim Amada levelled for Madagascar six minutes into the second half.

Tied on seven points each, Ivory Coast lead the standings courtesy of head-to-head record after beating the Indian Ocean islanders 2-1 in the reverse fixture last Thursday.