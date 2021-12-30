Egypt’s Afcon 2021 squad confirmed: Queiroz names Liverpool’s Salah and Arsenal’s Elneny

Coach Carlos Queiroz has announced his final 25-man Egypt squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, with regular suspects like Mohamed Salah, Mohamed El-Shennawy and Mohamed Elneny.





Saudi Arabia based Ahmed Hegazi made the cut alongside VFB Stuttgart’s Omar Marmoush and Pyramids midfielder Ramadan Sobhi.

Also making the shortlist is Aston Villa winger Mahmoud “Trezeguet” Hassan who returned to playing ways after bouncing back from a knee injury that kept him on the sidelines for a year.

There were places for Zamalek defender Mahmoud Hamdy El-Wensh and Al Ahly’s Akram Tawfik.

The North Africans are making their 25th appearance in the biennial African tournament and they would be gunning to lift the diadem for a record eighth time.

Their last outing on home soil ended in disaster after bowing to South Africa in the Round of 16, with Thembinkosi Lorch scoring the only goal at the Cairo International Stadium.

Egypt commence their campaign against Nigeria on January 11 at the Roumde Adjia Stadium in Garoua.

Four days later, they will square up against Guinea Bissau at the same venue before trying Sudan for size on January 19 at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde.





Egypt squad for Afcon 2021

Goalkeepers: Mohamed El-Shennawy (Al Ahly, Egypt), Mohamed Sobhi (Pharco, Egypt), Mohamed Abogabal (Zamalek, Egypt), Mahmoud Gad (Enppi, Egypt).

Defenders: Ahmed Fatouh, Mahmoud Alaa, Mahmoud Hamdy El-Wensh (all Zamalek, Egypt), Ayman Ashraf, Akram Tawfik, (both Al Ahly), Omar Kamal, Mohamed Abdel-Moneim (both Future, Egypt), Ahmed Hegazi (Ittihad Jeddah, Saudi Arabia).

Midfielders: Hamdi Fathi, Amr El-Sulya (both Al Ahly, Egypt), Emam Ashour, Ahmed Sayed Zizo (both Zamalek, Egypt), Abdallah El-Said, Ramadan Sobhi (both Pyramids, Egypt), Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal, England), Omar Marmoush (VfB Stuttgart, Germany), Mohanad Lasheen (Tala'a El-Gaish, Egypt), Mahmoud Hassan Trezeguet (Aston Villa, England).

Forwards: Mostafa Mohamed (Galatasaray, Turkey), Mohamed Sherif (Al Ahly, Egypt), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool, England).