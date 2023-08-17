Efmamj Jasond Gonzales: Kaizer Chiefs announce signing of Colombian striker as Bimenyimana's replacement

Kaizer Chiefs have announced the signing of Colombian striker Efmamj Jasond Gonzales Palacios.

Chiefs have been struggling in attack

On Thursday they released Bimenyimana

They have announced arrival of new striker

WHAT HAPPENED: Chiefs have been in the market for an established striker to strengthen the department.

This season, the Soweto giants have scored just one goal in three Premier Soccer League matches.

It is understandable why they have opted to go for a player they believe will help them end their eight-season trophyless drought.

WHAT THEY SAID: "With the season already underway, Kaizer Chiefs continue to bolster their squad by announcing the signing of Gonzales from Colombia, as they prepare to compete strongly in 2023/24," the Soweto giants revealed on Thursday.

"The forward, simply known as Jasond Gonzalez, is the second player from Colombia to sign for Amakhosi.

"He joins the team a year after his fellow countryman, Leonardo Castro, departed South Africa. Gonzalez, who was plying his trade in the Bolivian Primera Division for Real Santa Cruz, is expected to arrive in South Africa soon to start his career as a Glamour Boy," the Glamour Boys concluded.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The signing of the forward comes as a relief for the fans who were desperate to see a new striker in the team.

Ranga Chivaviro who joined the team a couple of weeks ago has not yet settled as expected which has seen the Molefi Ntseki-led team struggle for goals.

On Thursday, Chiefs announced the exit of Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana and the arrival of the South American comes with renewed hope for the club's supporters.

WHAT NEXT: Everyone associated with Chiefs is now waiting for the arrival of the attacker who is waiting for his SA Visa in Colombia.