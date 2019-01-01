Edward Motale: Orlando Pirates should play for draw against FC Platinum in Zimbabwe

The Bucs legend has urged the likes of Mahachi and Munetsi to provide some insights into the conditions in their country

Orlando Pirates' 1995 Caf Champions League winning captain Edward Motale has backed the team to secure a good result against FC Platinum in Zimbabwe on Saturday.

“They must fight to win this one, but let’s be honest it will not be an easy one in Zimbabwe. The Zimbabwean club is one of the powerhouses in Southern Africa football,” Motale told Goal.

“They will not be an easy opponent especially in front of their home crowd, but I can only advise Pirates to shut the back door, fight for a point without conceding. A win could be a great result, but they must be cautious because it will not be good to go all out and end up losing their opening match,” he added.

Motale revealed that in 1995 the team was helped by legendary Nigerian goalkeeper Williams Okpara and he stated that Bucs' Zimbabwean defender Marshall Munetsi and winger Kudakwashe Mahachi must also give insights into the conditions in their country.

“Surely, the two Zimbabwean players in Mahachi and Munetsi can share some information on the food, conditions, climate, the facilities as well as accommodation in Zimbabwe,” he continued.

“I am not saying they will be the only people to rely on when it comes to preparations, but we also got some details from Okpara back in the day,” he reflected.

“We never had information when we travelled to countries such as Ivory Coast, but Okpara helped when we faced BCC Lions in Nigeria,” he added.

“I also hope that the two players will advise their teammates on what to expect in Zimbabwe because these games need good preparation, not only on the field of play,” said the legend.

Speaking about the defence, the former Bafana Bafana defender believes Alfred Ndengane’s introduction has come at the right time to help the shaky defence.

“Yeah, I think he will do very well at the back if he is given a chance. He is comfortable on the ball, experienced and tall to help with aerial balls,” noted Motale.

“Look, the defence was a bit shaky and unstable, but he is a hard worker and he will provide some steel at the back because that will be very important in the group stages,” he said.

“This tournament is not only about scoring goals, but to also keep clean sheets. It will not help to score two goals and concede three goals. Score more goals and concede less or if you fail to score then don’t concede,” concluded the former Pirates skipper.