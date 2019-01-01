Edward Motale: Bidvest Wits win can propel Orlando Pirates to PSL title

The retired defender has backed the Soweto giants to emerge as league champions if they maintain their winning run

Orlando Pirates legend Edward Motale says his former side cannot afford to drop points at this stage of the season because they can win the Premier Soccer League ( ) title.

‘Magents’ says the narrow 1-0 win over fellow title contenders Bidvest Wits is a huge morale booster as they look to remain at the top of the log table.

“I think it was a great win for them to stay up there as contenders. I also believe the victory will motivate them to actually realise they can win this title,” Motale told Goal.

“They are scoring goals and that has worked for them as they look to battle with log leaders . However, my concern is the points because they are not winning a lot,” he said.

Pirates are sitting at the top of the league standings - level on points with log leaders, Sundowns, who have a game in hand.

“I think they must try and win, collect more points and take a draw as their loss. There are five games left now, it is crunch time and they just have to remain focused,” continued the legend.

“It was pleasing to see them winning against a team that is also chasing for the title. I am sure they will keep going,” he reflected.

Pirates ill welcome Black at the Orlando Stadium in their next league game on Wednesday and Motale says the visitors will not be pushovers.

“I am confident the coaching staff will be able to calm their nerves so that they can focus on the last five games because they cannot afford to drop the ball now,” said ‘Magents’.

“They are up against Leopards, who are also looking for points and that will not be an easy match, but they can win it,” noted the legend.

“Leopards are out to save their status, they don’t want to go back to the National First Division (NFD) and that means Pirates must use each and every chance they get,” said Motale.

“I cannot say the title race is over for now because Pirates won. Wits are still in it and Sundowns will come back to focus on the league, so it will be good for Pirates to focus on their games and avoid a defeat,” warned Motale.

“I believe that they can win the league because they have worked hard this season and they deserve a trophy. However, it is all up to them in the end. If they believe in themselves, then it is possible,” he concluded.