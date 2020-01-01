Eduok: Hajduk Split confirm Super Eagles striker’s departure to Konyaspor

The 26-year-old Nigeria international will spend the 2020-21 campaign with the Konya Buyuksehir Stadium outfit

Croatian club Hajduk Split have confirmed the departure of Emem Eduok to Turkish Super Lig side Konyaspor on a season-long loan.

The forward joined the Stadion Poljud outfit last summer after leaving BB Erzurumspor and made an impressive contribution during his debut campaign with the Whites.

Eduok scored 11 goals in 30 league appearances amid other dazzling displays to help Hajduk Split finish fifth in the Croatian Prva HNL.

More teams

The Super Eagles striker will now continue his development at Konyaspor, who also have an option to sign him permanently.

“Hajduk striker Samuel Eduok goes on loan to Turkish first division club Konyaspor Kulubu,” read a statement from the club website.

“The loan has been agreed until the end of the current season, at the end of which the Turkish club has the right to buy his contract.

“We wish Samuel a lot of luck and success in the new club.”

Eduok is not a stranger to the Turkish league, having featured for Kasımpasa and Erzurumspor between 2016 and 2019.

The 26-year-old forward starred in the Professional Football League ( ), playing for Dolphins and Akwa United.

The striker emerged as the second top-scorer in the Nigerian top-flight with 20 goals in 2014, performances that caught the attention of clubs abroad.

Eduok signed for Norwegian side Sarpsborg 08 before backtracking to join Tunisian club Esperance in January 2015.

He signed for Kasimpasa permanently in 2017 after impressing during his loan stay with the Turkish Super Lig side.

Article continues below

Eduok found the back of the net 19 times in 78 appearances before teaming up with Erzurumspor in 2019.

The forward made his debut for Nigeria against in 2017 but has not been given a further invitation to the national team.

Eduok will hope to make his mark with Konyaspor to boost his return to the Super Eagles.