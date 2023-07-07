Edson Castillo's first words as a Kaizer Chiefs player: 'I want to win trophies and have a successful time here'

Kaizer Chiefs' new midfielder Edson Castillo has vowed to help Amakhosi do better than they did in the last eight seasons.

Castillo arrived in the country on Friday

He has revealed his intentions for Chiefs

Castillo is set to link up with the team in Mbombela

WHAT HAPPENED: Kaizer Chiefs unveiled midfielder Edson Castillo on Friday afternoon after the Venezuelan arrived in the country to link up with his new team.

WHAT WAS SAID: In his first interview at Amakhosi, Castillo said he wants to help the side end their eight-year trophy drought.

"I am very happy about the opportunity and I am also very excited about coming to such a big club. I had opportunities to go to other clubs but when I heard about the interest from such a big club I had no doubts about coming here and seeing this welcome, I am very happy and believe I have made the right decision. I want to win trophies and have a successful time here," he told the club's website.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs chairman, Kaizer Motaung Senior has advised new head coach Molefi Ntseki to go easy on Castillo, who might need some time to adjust to the Premier Soccer League.

"We brought him here because of the talent that we saw and we hope that he can be happy here and also make history here in Africa. I have played with players from South America when I was Atlanta (Chiefs) in America and they were all good people, so I know exactly what we can expect from him," said the Chiefs boss.

"We won’t put too much pressure on him. He must feel free, he must feel like he is with family. He must feel comfortable around anybody here. I wish him a very good journey with us," he added.

WHAT'S NEXT: Chiefs are holding their pre-season camp in Mbombela and their PSL rivals Mamelodi Sundowns are believed to be also heading to that region to prepare for next season.