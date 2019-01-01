Edries Burton: Mamelodi Sundowns can now focus on competing for the PSL title with Orlando Pirates

The experienced football administrator says the Arendse matter has definitely provided so many lessons

Former AmaZulu defender Edries Burton says he is glad the matter involving Mamelodi Sundowns , Wayne Arendse and the Premier Soccer League ( ) is finally over.

The Brazilians were found guilty of fielding Arendse, who was ineligible, against in the league match in October last year.

Sundowns and Arendse were ordered to pay R250 000 (half suspended for 12 months), while Arendse was fined R50 000 (all suspended for 12 months).

“Yes, obviously he (Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane) must be relieved because all coaches plan for games and set their targets, but he was not sure what would be the outcome and how many points he will have,” Burton told Goal.

“I think the case was stressful for many football supporters and Sundowns, but it’s over now and the business must continue as usual. At least the matter is over now and Sundowns can go ahead and compete for the title. The decision keeps them in the race obviously,” he continued.

“We need to look at as well. The focus was more on who will benefit and lose or which team can be at an advantage in the race,” said the former defender.

“The decision has also left Pirates in a good space because they didn’t focus on this, but they kept going as far as winning their games is concerned. At the end of the day we want to see the new league champion taking the title fairly,” said Burton.

Goal has learned that the match commissioner that handled the match between Sundowns and Wits failed to uphold the rules of the league and the case should have been avoided.

“I believe there is a lesson that must be learnt out of this. You know if there was an agreement between the two clubs and the commissioner, then it means Sundowns can argue against the decision,” said the ex-Santos captain.

“However, I am happy it is over and I will talk about myself, I have played football and went on to become an administrator, but I know whenever I need to make a decision I have to consult if I am not confident,” he reacted.

“It’s always good to say hold on, make a phone call and get the best advice so that these things don’t happen. I used to do that as a player, talk to my vice-captain and talk to senior players,” responded the legend.

Burton added that the PSL race is still wide open with Sundowns placed second on the league standings - three points behind the leaders Pirates.

“The race is still open and it’s exciting. It’s like the English Premier League in and that’s good for football loving people. This shows the PSL is moving to a level and standard we can all be proud of,” he concluded.