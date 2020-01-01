‘Edouard is like Van Dijk & destined for the very top’ – Sutton talks up Man Utd & Arsenal-linked striker

The former Celtic frontman believes a highly-rated Frenchman following in his footsteps in Glasgow will make a big-money move at some stage

Odsonne Edouard is “going to the very top just like Virgil van Dijk”, says former striker Chris Sutton, with the Frenchman already sparking talk of interest from and .

At 22 years of age, a highly-rated frontman is seeing a big-money move away from Parkhead mooted.

Premier League vultures are starting to circle, with the likes of United and Arsenal either in the market for further firepower or facing the threat of having to find another goal-getter.

Edouard is considered to fit the bill, given his current ability and future potential, and Sutton would not be surprised to see the former academy graduate get a high-profile switch as he is destined to follow the likes of Van Dijk by leaving Glasgow for bigger and better things.

The ex-Hoops star told the Daily Record of Edouard: “The French striker is going to the very top just like Van Dijk and he’s been sensational.

“The striker can do everything. He links the game, he makes runs, he creates and he is a quality finisher.

“Edouard really assumed the mantle of responsibility as [Neil] Lennon chased the nine last season and delivered in emphatic style for his boss and team.”

Celtic have seen a ninth successive Scottish Premiership title confirmed after the coronavirus outbreak brought the 2019-20 campaign to a premature conclusion.

Several big names have contributed to a remarkable era of success, with current Liverpool defender Van Dijk among them.

Sutton added on the international centre-half, who spent two years at Celtic between 2013 and 2015: “Dutch defender oozed class from the minute he settled into life at Celtic. The centre-back often strolled through matches.

“Able to step out from the back and play in the midfield as well as score brilliant free-kicks, Van Dijk was destined for the top and that’s where he’s ended up as a winner.”

Another man to have departed Parkhead for the Premier League is Kieran Tierney, with the highly-rated left-back having completed a switch to Arsenal in 2019.

He found it tough to sever ties with Celtic, as a boyhood supporter of the club, but is another who needed to spread his wings in order to find the stage his talent deserves.

Sutton said of the 22-year-old: “Outstanding in the left-back role from the moment he was given his opportunity during the Ronny Deila reign.

“Tierney was outstanding going forward, had boundless energy and was tigerish in his tackling and defending.

“His strong bond with the club also made him a huge favourite among the supporters and a must-pick for the position.”