Edmilson Dove: Here's why Kaizer Chiefs defender was singled out as star man vs Orlando Pirates

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Stanton Fredericks has explained how Edmilson Dove made Amakhosi tick in their Soweto derby win.

Fredericks lauded Dove for Chiefs’ impressive display

The defender was central to Amakhosi’s derby win

28-year-old organised the defence & provided an assist

WHAT HAPPENED? Dove returned to the starting lined up after recovering from a flu and lifted the Glamour Boys in defence as they made it difficult for Orlando Pirates to break them, to the delight of Fredericks, who played for the club between 2001 and 2004.

The Mozambique international was the leader at the back as he slotted in alongside Zitha Kwinika and also ensured that right-back Siyabonga Ngezana and Sifiso Hlanti, on the left, stayed in their positions to deny Pirates dangermen Monnapule Saleng and Thembinkosi Lorch space to run in behind.

Chiefs looked a completely difference side at the back compared last weekend when calamitous defending saw Golden Arrows beat them 3-2 after the Soweto giants had taken a 2-1 lead past the 60-minute mark.

There were no such problems in the derby, however, with Dove marshalling the back four, before he played a vital part in the winning goal when his lofted ball was headed in by Pirates defender Olisa Ndah.

Dove was an imposing figure throughout the match, winning numerous ground and aerial duels, while he also brought calmness with his passing range. He was awarded the Man of the Match award and Fredericks feels it was well deserved given the role he played.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “Kaizer Chiefs will be wishing that in the league, they played against Pirates in every game and they might just win it,” Fredericks said on SuperSport TV while working as a pundit.

“If you don’t concede, and I think that is how Kaizer Chiefs got it right, and Edmilson [Dove] was Man of the Match rightfully so, and I think today, he was massive in terms of bringing it together and Ngezana on the right-hand side, Kwinika I think they were very solid.

“They dropped deep when they needed to and that gave the attackers the confidence to attack and I think when Pirates went down with a man less, that was the turning point.

“Pirates retreated and allowed Kaizer Chiefs to impose themselves and for a while, we thought Chiefs would go against a 10-man side and not take advantage of it.

“But as Pirates dropped deep, they invited the pressure and the more direct play started to see Kaizer Chiefs find a bit more momentum going forward.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The win saw Chiefs move level on points with Pirates, both teams now on 31 from 21 matches, five behind second-placed SuperSport United, who occupy the final Caf Champions League qualification slot.

Chiefs also continued their dominance of the Soweto derby as they have now won five in a row, completing back-back doubles, despite coming into the game on poor form.

WHAT’S NEXT? Chiefs will face fourth-placed Richards Bay in the PSL next Saturday.