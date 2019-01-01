Editor's predictions for the PSL season: Who will win the league and who will be relegated?

Goal South Africa editor Ernest Makhaya shares his predictions on who will win the PSL title and get relegated at the end of the 2019/20 season

The Premier Soccer League ( ) has secured a lucrative deal with their premier sponsor Absa where the champions will be handed R15 million in prize money at the end of the 2019/20 season.

This is motivation on its own for teams to go all out to win the title.

However, there can only be one winner and at least one team will get relegated from the top-flight.

As with the previous years, genuine title contenders come from the Gauteng province, but and gave a good account of themselves last season.

Rise and Shine though are not expected to challenge for honours any time soon even on the back of that promising season, but the same cannot be said about the Citizens.

won back-to-back titles, while finished as runners-up twice in a row.

And there's no doubt that there two teams are strong contenders to walk away with the crown come end of the season.

, despite their struggles of late, cannot be ruled out of the contention as yet, at least after signing five players and releasing those who contributed little to the team over the past year.

There is also SuperSport United and who have won four PSL titles between them between 2008 and 2018.

In total there are six genuine title contenders for the league this season, but which teams stand the better chance of winning it?

Editor's title prediction: Mamelodi Sundowns

While the Buccaneers are looking for their first major piece of silverware under the guidance of Micho Sredojevic, it is important to note that they have signed 10 new players coming into the side, and this could hamper their progress.

Chiefs, on the other hand, are on a rebuilding phase after finishing outside the top eight last season. It would take a miracle and a lot of hard work for them to jump from position nine to winning the league in a year. Also, Ernst Middendorp has never won the league title before, and he still appears as someone who needs a recipe on how to achieve this.

Cape Town City has the players and an ambitious coach, but they lack the experience of a title run and this may be their downfall.

SuperSport United and Wits will be the dark horse this season, but I personally don't see anyone stopping Pitso Mosimane and his charges from winning their third title on the trot.

Mosimane has all the experience and players to go all the way and claim the honours, even more so after keeping the core of the double title-winning team and adding extra depth to his defence and attack in the transfer window.

Editor's relegation prediction: FC

There are many candidates for automatic relegation, but Baroka appear the most likely to go down in my opinion.

Wedson Nyirenda came close to relegating them last season, but the management retained his services simply because he delivered the Telkom Knockout Cup in December.

But they don't strike me as a team that can really up their game and prove that winning the TKO wasn't a fluke.

For two seasons in a row, Baroka have come close to returning in the National First Division (NFD) and they have failed to rectify their problem areas during the transfer window.

Others may have as their relegation favourites, but my view is that they have learned from their mistakes. I am therefore of the view that they will not be relegated.

I am worried about Stellensbosch FC. They made wholesale changes to their squad, and although they brought in a few experienced players, they will take time to gel and the early part of the season will be very tough for them.

However, in a worst-case scenario, they may end up in 15th position and qualify for the play-offs.