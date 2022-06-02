Ecuador vs Nigeria: Kick-off, TV channel, squad news and preview

The Super Eagles are eyeing a return to winning ways against the South Americans following their defeat to El Tri

Coach Jose Peseiro is targeting his first win as Nigeria handler when the Super Eagles square up against Ecuador on May 29.

Playing with a depleted squad at the AT & T Stadium in Texas, the three-time African champions bowed 2-1 to El Tri who are preparing for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

The South Americans are coached by Gustavo Alfaro. This is the first time both countries will be meeting at the international level, nonetheless, it promises to be exciting.

Ecuador are zoned in Group A alongside hosts Qatar, the Netherlands and reigning African champions Senegal.

Game Ecuador vs Nigeria Date Friday, June 3 Time 01:30 WAT

This match will be live-streamed on fubo TV (try for free)

You can also watch the game in Africa on TV through SuperSport and various local broadcasters.

Nigeria TV channel Online stream NIL NFF TV, fubo TV (try for free)

Squads & Team News

Position Ecuador squad Goalkeepers Galindez, Ramirez, Dominguez Defenders Arboleda, Hincapie, Tores, Arreaga, Palacios, Castillo, Corozo, Estupian Midfielders Alvarado, Franco, Plata, Arroyo, Ibarra, Sarmiento, Caicedo, Mena, Cifuentes, Mendez, Forwards Campana, Estrada, Reasco, Valencia.

Potential Ecuador XI: Galinda, Arboleda, Estupian, Castilo, Hincapie, Gruezo, Franco, Plata, Caicedo, Ibarra, Estrada

Position Nigeria squad Goalkeepers Okoye, Adeyinka, Olorunleke, Adeleye Defenders Aina, Sanusi, Troost-Ekong, Balogun, Ajayi, Bassey, Awaziem, Abdullahi, Ali, Buhari Midfielders Etebo, Aribo, Iwobi, Madu, Babatunde, Okechukwu, Tijani, Yusuf Forwards Musa, Chukwueze, Lookman, Simon, Sadiq, Dennis, Dessers, Mbaoma, Rafiu, Dennis

Potential Nigeria XI: Uzoho, Troost-Ekong, Ajayi, Awaziem, Bassey, Madu, Aribo, Iwobi, Simon, Dessers, Moffi

Match Preview

Ecuador have failed to win any of their last five matches in all competitions and Friday’s fixture against Nigeria presents them with a chance to secure their first win in 2022.

The fixture against the three-time African champions, Nigeria will give them an insight into what to expect against Aliou Cisse’s Lions of Teranga when the global football showpiece gets underway in November.

Having in mind that Nigerians are keen on seeing the Eagles return to winning ways, defender Chidozie Awaziem has assured that his team will step up against the South Americans.

“We always give our best to come out with a victory. As we know Super Eagles, we always want to win and this is our culture and we always want to give our best even if it is a friendly or in competitions,” he told NFF TV.

“Right now we are just focused on the game against Ecuador to make sure we come out with a good one.”

When asked how prepared Jose Peseiro’s men are to take on Ecuador, he added: “We are all prepared for the second game against Ecuador, and the training session went well. Everyone was ready for training and it was really a tough one.

“But I hope we will all be ready for the game against Ecuador and everyone is really in a good shape.”