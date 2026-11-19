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Saudi Arabia's Under-17 side began their campaign at the Under-17 World Cup with a thrilling defeat to their Uruguayan counterparts, bringing back memories of the senior World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

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Saudi Arabia's Under-17 side lost 3-2 to Uruguay on Thursday in their Group D opener at the Under-17 World Cup, played at the Aspire Zone stadium in the Qatari capital, Doha.

Faris Boushaqra opened the scoring in the 38th minute, expertly converting a penalty past goalkeeper Luis Machin.

Uruguay hit back two minutes before half-time. Pablo Barrero pounced on a loose ball cleared by the Saudi defence on the edge of the box and drove a powerful shot at goal, which goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Mas misjudged.

Boushaqra wasn't done. He restored Saudi Arabia's lead in the 58th minute from the spot again, after the referee consulted the video technology and awarded a second penalty.

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The 68th minute brought another Saudi error, and this time it cost them. Jawad Al-Hashem turned the ball into his own net to hand Uruguay their equaliser.

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The knockout blow landed in the 86th minute, just four minutes from time, when Facundo Rodríguez scored Uruguay's third.

It was a strange goal. Rodríguez struck from very long range, Al-Mas got his attempted save badly wrong and the ball ended up in the back of his net.

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Defeat leaves Saudi Arabia third in Group D without a point, ahead of bottom side Haiti only on goal difference.

Uruguay move up to second on three points, behind leaders France on goal difference.

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France went top on Thursday after beating Haiti 3-1 in their group opener.

Saudi Arabia face France next Sunday and need a positive result to keep their hopes of reaching the next round alive.

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The game brought back memories of the senior side's opening fixture at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, when they met Uruguay on 16 June.

That one finished 1-1. Abdulelah Al-Amri put Saudi Arabia ahead in the 41st minute and they held on until Maximiliano Araújo equalised 10 minutes from time.

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It proved the high point of their World Cup. A 4-0 defeat to Spain followed, then a goalless draw with Cape Verde, and they went out at the group stage, bottom of Group H with just two points.