Ebuehi sees red as Osimhen propels Napoli past Venezia

Victor Osimhen was among the goal scorers as Napoli overcame 10-man Venezia 2-0 in Sunday’s Serie A encounter.

Making his 14th start in the 2021-22 Italian top-flight campaign, the Nigerian striker registered his sixth league goal in the second half.

Having failed to win their last six matches in all competitions, the Winged Lions welcomed the Parthenopeans to the Stadio Pier Luigi Penzo – with the ambitions of returning to winning ways.

Nonetheless, they continued their losing streak despite a strong first-half display.

In the first 45 minutes, short of clear scoring opportunities, David Okereke almost put the hosts ahead with a powerful shot that was thwarted by goalkeeper David Ospina.

A minute before the hour mark, Osimhen put the visitors ahead after he was teed up by Matteo Politano.

Politano delivered a brilliant cross and the former Lille star was in the right position to head past goalkeeper Luca Lezzerini.

The 23-year-old has now scored a goal in Serie A for the first time since 17 October 2021, 112 days ago. Interestingly, he had scored a header in each of his last two league goals.

Despite a strong push for an equalizer, Paolo Zanetti’s men failed to convert the begging chances that came their way.

All hopes to share points with Napoli faded into thin air as Tyronne Ebuehi was given his marching orders for a foul. Playing his first match since returning from the Africa Cup of Nations duties with Nigeria, the defender – who is on loan from Benfica – was sent off by referee Stadio Pierluigi Penzo.

Napoli still had time to nick home their second of the game courtesy of Osimhen’s replacement Andrea Petagna.

While Osimhen was on parade for 89 minutes, Algeria’s Faouzi Ghoulam was introduced for Piotr Zielinski with a minute left on the clock. Adam Ounas is still nursing an injury and as a consequence, he was ruled out for the Naples based outfit.

On the other end, Okereke was in action from start to finish for Venezia, while Cameroon’s Jean Pierre Nsame was introduced for Michael Cuisance in the 78th minute.

Thanks to this result, Luciano Spalletti’s team moved to second in the Italian elite division log, while the Winged Lions sit in the relegation zone having garnered 18 points from 23 matches.