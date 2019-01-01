Eberechi Eze’s double inspires QPR to comeback victory against Hull City

The Anglo-Nigerian delivered an outstanding display to help Mark Warburton’s men edge past Grant McCann’s men

Eberechi Eze scored twice to help Queens Park to a 3-2 thrilling victory against in Saturday’s Championship game at KCOM Stadium.

After scoring for in their last outing against , the Anglo-Nigerian continued their impressive form against Grant McCann’s men to help his side clinch their seventh win of the season.

Rangers started the game unimpressively allowing their hosts to open the scoring through Jarrod Bowen in the 29th minute.

Ryan Manning, however, levelled for Mark Warburton’s men just before the half-time break to ignite the comeback victory.

The second-half saw more goal actions, as Eze gave QPR the lead in the 78th minute, converting from the penalty spot.

The Anglo-Nigerian then completed his brace 10 minutes later, in a similar manner, scoring from the penalty spot to help his side claim all three points despite a late effort from Josh Magennis.

Eze featured for the duration of the game while Bright Osayi-Samuel was replaced in the 62nd minute for Marc Pugh.

The victory helped QPR climb to fifth spot in the Championship table with 22 points from 12 games.

Eze, who has now scored five goals this season, will hope to continue his fine form when Rangers take on Reading on October 22.