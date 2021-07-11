'Eat more pasta' - Bonucci trolls England after Italy's Euro 2020 final penalty shootout triumph

The Azzurri came from behind both in normal time and in penalties to secure the title

Leonardo Bonucci has trolled England fans after Italy defeated the Three Lions 3-2 on penalties to win Euro 2020.

The match had finished all square after 90 minutes, with Bonucci levelling Luke Shaw’s early opener with an opportunist strike in the second half.

Italy also trailed in the penalty shootout before Marcus Rashford shot against the post and efforts from Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were both stopped.

What did he say?

When taking a lap of honour, Bonucci trolled England fans, shouting: “More pasta! We need to eat more pasta!”

Additionally, he grabbed a camera and shouted: “It’s coming to Rome” in reference to the “It’s Coming Home” slogan used by Three Lions fans throughout much of this – and previous – tournaments.

In a more serious interview with RAI Sports, he explained what the victory meant to both him and his team-mates – and said that receiving the trophy in a near-empty stadium was “something to relish”.

“A historic goal is a dream come true and the credit goes to the coach, the whole squad,” he said.

“When we got together in Sardinia, there was something different compared to the past. We slowly gained confidence, certainty, unity. This was the icing on the cake that makes us legends.

“It’s a unique feeling and we are relishing it. Seeing 65,000 people leave before the trophy was handed out is something to relish, now the cup is coming to Rome. They thought it was staying in London, sorry for them, but Italy once again taught a lesson.

“We said during the warm-up, what was happening in the stands was purely just background noise. We had 34 games unbeaten, all we needed to do was exactly what we’d done so far to get here, not one bit more, not one bit less.”

