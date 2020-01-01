East Bengal official Debabrata Sarkar - I don’t think another club from Bengal will play ISL without us

The senior club official stated that unless they get into a settlement with the existing investors, the club cannot take any further step….

entered into a merger deal with former (ISL) champions which will see the century-old club play in the cash-rich league from the upcoming 2019-20 season.

With the Green and Maroons entering the ISL, questions will now arise about what will happen to their rivals next season.

Speaking to Goal about East Bengal’s future, senior club official Debabrata Sarkar said, “I don’t want to speak about other clubs but our members do not want us to sell our club and accept too many conditions. We will only go into a joint venture if the other party respect our club and our members.

"Hopefully, we will be able to get into such an arrangement soon. At the moment we have an investor. Until we get into a settlement with them we are not taking any step.”

If East Bengal does not sort out their investor issue, there is a fair chance that the two clubs might end up playing in different leagues.

But Sarkar refused to believe that such a situation will arise and instead mentioned that the two Kolkata giants cannot play in separate leagues.

“I don’t think another club from Bengal will play the ISL without East Bengal. I don’t think that is possible.”

Mohun Bagan are currently at the top of the table with 14 points from seven matches while their rivals are struggling at the sixth position with just eight points from six games.

The two clubs next face each other in the Kolkata derby on January 19 at the Salt Lake Stadium.