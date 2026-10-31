Earthquake in La Liga's records: Simeone closes in on seizing the throne of an Atletico Madrid legend

Diego Simeone is no longer merely a coach who created an exceptional era in the history of Atletico Madrid. He now stands on the brink of a historic achievement that no one ever imagined possible. After many long years of work, success and battles with the two giants of Spanish football, Real Madrid and Barcelona, the Argentine is one victory away from equalling a legendary record that has stood firm for years. One step closer to writing his name in letters of gold in the annals of La Liga.

Since his first appearance on the Atletico bench on 15 January 2012, Simeone has radically changed the club's identity. Back then, the team was going through a difficult period, struggling to escape the spectre of relegation and long starved of domestic silverware, despite the decisive role the Argentine had played as a player in achieving the historic double of 1996.

The years that followed brought a transformation few had expected. Simeone restored Atletico to the ranks of Europe's elite and broke the traditional dominance of Real Madrid and Barcelona, wresting the Spanish league title from them twice in 14 years. Other achievements cemented his standing among the most prominent coaches in the club's history.

Now Cholo faces a new milestone. He sits just one victory away from reaching 344 wins in the Spanish league, a figure that would see him equal Luis Aragones, the Atletico legend and the coach with the most victories in the history of the competition, according to the Spanish newspaper "Marca".

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Here is the striking part. Simeone will reach that figure having played around 192 matches fewer than Aragones, a statistic that reveals the sheer exceptional nature of his work. His achievement is not about the length of his time on the bench but about his ability to stay fiercely competitive over many years.

Wide praise from fellow professionals

Simeone's anticipated milestone has not gone unnoticed among the coaches who were his contemporaries and followed his journey closely. Wide praise has come from a number of his fellow professionals, who believe that what he has achieved with Atletico transcends the limits of numbers and statistics.

Julen Lopetegui, the Qatar national team coach, said that racking up this many victories in a competition as difficult as the Spanish league is something available only to a tiny number of coaches. He added: "Diego's value does not lie in numbers alone, but in his ability to maintain the same ambition and competitive spirit within the same club for many years."

Those words capture an important aspect of Simeone's journey. He was not content with early success but kept Atletico among the elite of Spain and Europe, despite the constant change in the squad and the technical and economic circumstances the club has endured.

Imanol Alguacil, the Olympiacos coach, praised the significant development Atletico have witnessed since Simeone took charge, confirming that the Argentine instilled a strong competitive mentality within the team. Alguacil said: "Atletico Madrid's growth since Diego took charge of the team has been astonishing. He planted within it a competitive spirit that made it a regular presence in the Champions League over many long years."

Such praise carries special weight coming from a coach who knows the nature of European competition well, having begun his spell at Olympiacos amid ambitions to restore the Greek side to its former continental standing.

Paco Jemez, the coach of Morocco's Raja, joined the list of admirers. The Argentine's sustained success and record-breaking, he said, reflect an exceptional value that is difficult to replicate. Jemez added: "Time and results are the best proof of what Simeone offers. I wish him many more years, because he is a coach who gives the Spanish league added value, and I hope he continues to succeed and break records."

An exceptional achievement that transcends numbers

The distinctiveness of Simeone's feat does not stop at his nearing of Luis Aragones' record. It extends to the way he achieved these successes, especially when you look at the win rates against the most prominent coaches in the history of the Spanish league.

Alongside the long period he has spent at the head of Atletico's technical staff, Simeone boasts a win rate of around 61%, a figure none of the ten coaches with the most victories in the history of the competition comes close to.

Reaching Aragones' figure after playing almost 200 matches fewer gives his achievement added value. It reveals his ability to turn Atletico into a team capable of competing and winning regularly, even against clubs with greater financial and technical resources.

Lopetegui knows the difficulty of facing teams led by Simeone, having met him on numerous occasions during his spells with Real Madrid and Sevilla. The Spanish coach said: "Regardless of the head-to-head encounters and the statistics, when we used to meet, we knew the match would be an enormous challenge for any coach. Atletico Madrid demanded that you reach the highest degrees of perfection and pushed you to your very limits. Simeone has deserved the standing he has reached in the Spanish league thanks to the work he has put in throughout these years."

Those words sum up the nature of Atletico under Cholo. He made facing his team a genuine test for any opponent, built on defensive organisation, physical solidity and fighting spirit, plus the ability to change the style of play to suit each match.

Alguacil believes one of the biggest secrets of Simeone's longevity is his ability to handle the changes within the team without losing its competitive identity. He explained: "A coach lasting at a club for this long means that it is not about results alone, but also requires an enormous effort and a strong sense of belonging, which prevents the emergence of doubts at the decisive moments."

The Olympiacos coach added: "With the passage of time and the changing of players, Simeone has always succeeded in extracting the best from his team and adapting tactically, so as to maintain his competitive ability over many long years."

That insight reveals one of the most prominent secrets of the Argentine's experience. He did not rely on a fixed group of players or a single style of play. Instead he reshaped his team more than once, while preserving the strong character that has become the hallmark of Atletico Madrid.

A living legend who never stops developing

For Paco Jemez, what Simeone offers makes him a living legend in the coaching world, especially given the difficulty of any coach lasting a long period at a club the size of Atletico while keeping the results and competitiveness high.

Jemez recalled his own time at Rayo Vallecano, the team that under his leadership faced the big clubs with courage and confidence and ranked among the few sides to take positive results off Atletico in Simeone's era.

The Raja coach said: "It is astonishing to find a coach who continues all this time and achieves this much success. It has become extremely difficult to find a coach who can stay many years with a big team, working under enormous pressure, while maintaining the same level year after year. He is a wonderful coach, and he proves it day after day. He has found the place where he feels completely at ease, as if he were a fish in water, and I can only praise what he offers."

What catches the eye in Simeone's story, according to former Granada coach Diego Martinez, goes beyond mere longevity. It takes in his tactical flexibility and his ability to develop his ideas without abandoning Atletico's identity.

Martinez explained that the Argentine has reinvented himself constantly, adapting to the players available to him and the way football has evolved, while keeping a clear competitive character that marks out his teams.

He said: "I would like to highlight in particular the tactical variety Simeone has offered, and his ability to reinvent himself according to the quality of the players he has worked with, and to develop the style of play within Atletico Madrid's distinctive identity."

Martinez added: "The most important thing for me is that his teams always convey a clear message, inspire the players and connect with the fans. They are teams that enjoy the highest degrees of competitiveness, and maintaining this spirit for consecutive years is exceptional by every measure."

Simeone's legacy will grow in value over the years

Perhaps the most eye-catching remarks came from Diego Martinez, who believes the true value of what Simeone has achieved with Atletico will not emerge fully until his journey with the club ends.

As he sees it, the Argentine has not simply developed his team and won trophies. He has changed the standing of one of the biggest clubs in Spanish football, pushing it to a new level of ambition.

Martinez said: "I believe that what Simeone has achieved will not acquire its true value until after he leaves. As a coach, he has contributed to making one of the giants of Spanish football bigger and greater. It has been an enormous and gradual growth, in a way that has made the club's current ambitions and aspirations completely different from what they were 15 years ago."

He continued: "With the passing of the years, this period will be studied as a success story in the history of modern football, not only from a sporting perspective, but also at an institutional level. To be a coach of a club and achieve all this success season after season is truly impressive."

That testimony sums up an exceptional career. Simeone changed the image of Atletico, turning a team struggling to regain its domestic standing into a permanent contender for titles and a force that cannot be ignored in the Champions League.

As Cholo closes in on Aragones' record, his ambition shows no sign of stopping here. The man who treats every match as a new battle still wants to keep writing history.

It is an achievement that leaves Simeone on the brink of immortality and hands him a fresh chance to confirm his place among the greatest coaches ever to grace the Spanish league. The next victory waits to become a historic moment, one more chapter in a career that began more than 14 years ago and has not yet lost its power to dazzle.