The right-back slot has become a chronic headache at Real Madrid, one that now threatens the team's stability. Two years of planning have left the Spanish giants staring at an obvious flaw in the position. That weakness has opened the door to a scenario that could send England's Trent Alexander-Arnold back home.

Real signed Alexander-Arnold two years ago to play alongside captain Dani Carvajal. When Carvajal left, they turned to Dutchman Denzel Dumfries in the last window.

Neither man has convinced the technical staff. The problem runs so deep that Fede Valverde, not a defender at all, filled the role under Xabi Alonso and Arbeloa, then carried on doing so when Jose Mourinho took charge.

Mourinho sidelines Alexander-Arnold

Spanish radio station "Cadena SER" cited sources inside Real Madrid who say Alexander-Arnold in particular has never settled. His level sits a long way below what he produced at Liverpool, so much so that he missed out on the England squad at the last World Cup.

That decline has dropped him to the bottom of Mourinho's list. The Portuguese coach views Valverde as his first choice in the role, despite famously insisting the Uruguayan would not play right-back because it is not his natural position. Valverde's performances and his control of the midfield made him the first option anyway, with Dumfries second, then a Castilla player should the chance arise.

Liverpool make a move: a loan is the solution

No surprise, then, that rumours have swirled about an imminent exit for Alexander-Arnold, who earns around 16.7 million euros a year.

Journalist Pacojo Delgado revealed on the radio programme SER Deportivos that Liverpool have already begun sounding out their fans and the player's agents over an official offer to Real Madrid to bring him back, initially on loan, in the upcoming winter window.

Trent, 28 and born in the city of the Beatles, did not leave Liverpool on entirely good terms with their supporters. Yet the early surveys suggest fewer than a third of Liverpool fans oppose his return, clearing the path for a historic comeback.

Two obstacles to the deal: Pedro Porro is the surprise

Two problems stand in the way of a return to Anfield. His high salary is the first, though Liverpool have the financial means. The second is his close relationship with team-mate Jude Bellingham, as Real Madrid do not want to risk anything that could disrupt the exceptional season the midfielder is producing.

Pacojo signed off with an intriguing prediction: "I bet that Liverpool will push hard, and I also bet that Mourinho wants Pedro Porro in return, a player that Deco also wants at Barcelona. But this is just my own prediction."

The same station revealed weeks ago that Barcelona had enquired about Pedro Porro, hoping to sign him in winter or summer and capitalise on his excellent understanding with Lamine Yamal at the World Cup.

Porro himself, a Spanish world champion, wants to return to LaLiga. He fears Tottenham's dip in form could harm his national team chances. Barcelona look to be his first choice for now, but Real Madrid are not ruling out a counter-move.