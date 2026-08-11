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Abobakr El Mokadem

Translated by

Early crisis: fungal infection threatens the staging of a first-round La Liga match

Celta Vigo vs Osasuna
Celta Vigo
Osasuna
LaLiga
Spain

Conflict in the two clubs' positions

A press report on Tuesday cast doubt over the match between Celta Vigo and Osasuna, due to open the Spanish league next Sunday at the Balaidos stadium.

According to the Spanish news agency and the newspaper "AS", the clash faces the threat of cancellation because of the state of the pitch.

 The problem stems from a fungal infection. Celta Vigo told their rivals Osasuna and LaLiga that their pitch was not in good condition, and duly requested the postponement of the game scheduled to open the 2026-2027 season for both sides.

 No decision has been taken yet. Osasuna insist on playing, and the boards of both clubs are still thrashing out the matter.

Postponement could have suited Celta Vigo down to the ground, with World Cup winner Borja Iglesias in their squad.

LaLiga
Celta Vigo crest
Celta Vigo
CEL
Osasuna crest
Osasuna
OSA

 Yet the Celta Vigo management ruled that option out to avoid a pile-up of fixtures in the coming weeks, especially after their sixth-round meeting with Real Sociedad, the other Spanish representative in the Europa League, was brought forward to 3 September.

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