Dzvukamanja: Zimbabwe international heading for Orlando Pirates exit amid SuperSport United link

Orlando Pirates forward Terrence Dzvukamanja looks set to leave the Soweto giants during the upcoming transfer window.

Dzvukamanja's future is uncertain

Plans to leave Bucs have been confirmed

Jose Riveiro has preferred other attackers ahead of Dzvukamanja

WHAT HAPPENED? The Zimbabwe international has been linked with SuperSport United who are under the guidance of Dzvukamanja's former coach at Bidvest Wits, Gavin Hunt.

Dzvukamanja has seen game time hard to come by this season having made just one appearance across all competitions for the Buccaneers.

His agent Mike Makaab has now confirmed that there are plans for the forward to leave Pirates to seek regular game time in the upcoming mid-season transfer window in January 2023.

WHAT DID MAKAAB SAY?: “It’s in everybody’s interest, especially the player, that we find a solution," Makaab told SABC Sport.

"I think unless something drastic changes we would be looking to find a new home for Terrence in this [coming] transfer window.”

“But obviously if the player isn’t playing then it means it’s far better for him to find a club where he is going to be given an opportunity to get some game time, and that’s why it’s important for us [to leave]."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The same publication also reported that Pirates have held talks with SuperSport over the services of the left-footed player.

Dzvukamanja played some of his best football under Hunt at Wits before the club sold its PSL status to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila and he ended up moving to Pirates in 2020.

Hunt has confirmed that Matsatsantsa will be in the market for new forwards during next month's transfer window and also explained why Dzvukamanja has failed to live up to expectations at Bucs.

Dzvukamanja's current deal with the Bucs will expire at the end of this season, but there is an option to extend by one year.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR DZVUKAMANJA?: The 28-year-old continues to train with his Pirates teammates, but he is unlikely to feature against Mamelodi Sundowns on Friday as the PSL season resumes.

The PSL transfer window will officially open on Sunday and Dzvukamanja may have already played his last game for the Soweto giants.