Dzvukamanja: Orlando Pirates can pass and move unlike counter-attacking Bidvest Wits

The 26-year-old player admitted he is finding it difficult to adapt to Bucs' style of play under coach Josef Zinnbauer

forward Terrence Dzvukamanja has set his sights on scoring goals and winning trophies with the Soweto giants.

The Zimbabwe international has had a promising start to his Bucs career having played an integral role in helping the team reach the 2020 MTN8 final where they will face Bloemfontein on December 12.

Dzvukamanja's solitary goal inspired Pirates to a 1-0 win over in the quarter-final clash, before registering an assist in the 3-0 win against in the semi-final first-leg match.

The left-footed player, who joined the Buccaneers from the now-defunct last month, has revealed his ambitions.

“It’s all about trophies, that’s the main thing I came for," Dzvukamanja told Pirates TV.

"So, for me personally I have to score more goals to help the team to achieve those trophies and to help my teammates in everything we do.

"So, for me, in short, I’m here for trophies."

Dzvukamanja played an instrumental role in helping Wits reach last season's Nedbank Cup semi-finals scoring four times in the competition and his exploits caught the eye of the Buccaneers.

The former Ngezi Platinum player explained that his transition from Wits to the Soweto giants has not been easy.

“It’s difficult because at Wits it was different from Pirates. So, for now, I’m trying to work hard so that I can get used to the type of play they have here," he added.

"Here they can pass and they can move. At Wits, we were using counters (counter-attack) for playing and winning the games."

Dzvukamanja spent two seasons with the Clever Boys after joining the club from Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League (ZPSL) side Ngezi Platinum in July 2018.

The hard-working player, who can also operate as an attacking midfielder and winger, made 52 appearances for Wits across all domestic competitions and he netted 13 goals in the process.

Dzvukamanja was an unused substitute during Pirates' last match which was the 2-0 win over Chiefs in the semi-final second-leg match almost two weeks ago.

He will be hoping to return to the starting line-up when the Buccaneers take on SuperSport United in a match on Saturday.