Dzvukamanja: Ex-Bidvest Wits forward chose Orlando Pirates after snubbing 'so many clubs' - Agent

The 26-year-old Zimbabwe international had attracted massive interest elsewhere but he opted for the Soweto giants

The agent of new signing Terrence Dzvukamanja says the forward was lured by the huge challenge of playing for a big team which made him snub “so many clubs” in favour of the Buccaneers.

The former star was announced as a new Pirates player on Wednesday together with former FC midfielder Collins Makgaka.

This came two days after Pirates has also unveiled Dzvukamanja’s former Wits teammates Thulani Hlatshwayo and Deon Hotto as new acquisitions.

Mamelodi Sundowns were reportedly interested in the Zimbabwean who has himself expressed interest to leave the Premier Soccer League ( ) for Europe after Wits sold their status to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

The player’s agent Gibson Mahachi says the challenge at Pirates were more enticing than other clubs who were interested in the Dzvukamanja.

“I think you know exactly where Terrence came from. It has all been through sheer hard work,’’ Mahachi told The Herald.

“When he left Zimbabwe, his first port of call was Bidvest Wits and, to show that he was the kind of player that some of us believed he was, he had to prove himself on the field. He did that very well and the next mission was to look for a new challenge, which he has taken up at Pirates.

“I can tell you that it was not only Orlando Pirates who were after his signature, following the sale of the Bidvest Wits franchise. There were so many clubs that were interested in him but he chose Pirates.

“They are a good club, one of the biggest teams in with a way bigger following than Bidvest. So, to Terry, this is a challenge that he has decided to take up. You know how it is, coming from a club that has a smaller support base to one that usually fills up the stadiums.”

Dzvukamanja arrives at Pirates after spending two seasons at Wits, his only other PSL club he has turned out for and established himself as a key player.

With that experience of PSL football, Mahachi believes that his client is ready for the challenge at a traditional giant Pirates.

“But, knowing his ability, I think he is up to it. We have spoken about it and he knows exactly what to expect. He is a hard worker,” said Mahachi.

“The boy is focused, and disciplined, and I think these qualities have helped him in his career. What he needs at Pirates is to settle down and I hope he settles down quickly.’’