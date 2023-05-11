Dzvukamanja discusses Orlando Pirates future - 'I want to play Caf Champion League football'

Orlando Pirates striker Terrence Dzvukamanja is in the dark about his future at the club but remains adamant he wants to stay.

Dzvukamanja has been a regular for Bucs

His season expires at the end of the season

Zimbabwean not sure about future

WHAT HAPPENED: The Zimbabwe attacker has been a regular under Jose Riveiro at Pirates in the ongoing campaign.

However, the 29-year-old is still unsure about his future because his deal with the Sea Robbers expires in the next few weeks.

Dzvukamanja has underlined his desire to achieve greater heights with the Soweto giants in the 2023/24 season, including playing in the Caf Champions League.

WHAT HE SAID: "For me, I’m not sure[ about the new contract]. That one is for my agent to tell me what is happening, what is on the ground," Dzvukamanja told iDiski Times.

"So for me as a player, I am still here so I can say, if we win, we will go and play in the Champions League. I want to play in the Champions League, it is a big thing.

"The same as wanting to play in the [Africa Cup of Nations] as a player, so, for me – I want to play in the Champions League, that is why we are pushing hard as a team to secure second spot to play Champions League next season."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dzvukamanja joined Bucs from Bidvest Wits in 2020 and has won two MTN8 titles with the team.

This season, he has scored six goals in the 12 matches played in the Premier Soccer League.

His form is crucial because Pirates are chasing continental football this season and are in the Nedbank Cup final.

WHAT NEXT: Pirates will play Sekhukhune United on Saturday in the league assignment at Orlando Stadium.