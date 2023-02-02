Dzvukamanja better than Erasmus and he should start against Mamelodi Sundowns - Orlando Pirates legend Sebola

Former Orlando Pirates striker Andries Sebola has explained why he thinks Terrence Dzvukamanja is better than Kermit Erasmus.

Dzvukamanja was a subject of a move away from Pirates recently

But the Zimbabwe international has picked up good form of late

Sebola chooses between Dzvukamanja and Erasmus

WHAT HAPPENED? The Buccaneers are set to host Mamelodi Sundowns at Orlando Stadium in a Premier Soccer League match on Saturday. The two teams are in good form but it is Masandawana who are the favourited having won 14 matches in a row.

With Dzvukamanja having picked up some good form of late, Sebola feels should start against the Brazilians. Sebola says Erasmus can be used as a “secret weapon” by coming on from the bench.

WHAT SEBOLA SAID: “The coach must continue with Dzvukamanja,” Sebola told Sowetan Live. “The boy is now prepared to deliver... you can see the hunger in his recent games and his confidence is high after scoring against Arrows and assisting against Marumo.

“When you play big games you need in-form players and Dzvukamanja is in better form than Kermit, so he must start.

“I know Sundowns are expecting Kermit to start and if he can start off the bench he can punish them because that would have gone against their game plan. He can be Pirates’ secret weapon if he starts off the bench on the day.

“Pirates won’t be an easy opponent for Sundowns. I think the fact that Pirates have also started to do well will scare Sundowns a bit. I expect a closely contested game.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Earlier in January it looked like Erasmus was on his way out of Pirates but he suddenly established himself as a key player in what could have changed the mind of coach Jose Riveiro. Instead, it was Zakhele Lepasa who was sent on loan to SuperSport United, a club that was being linked with Dzvukamanja.

Erasmus and Dzvukamanja will, however, face competition from new signing Souaibou Marou. There is also Evidence Makgopa, Ndumiso Mabena and Vincent Pule.

STORY IN TWO PICTURES:

Backpagepix.

WHAT NEXT FOR DZVUKAMANJA & ERASMUS? Dzvukamanja and Erasmus would be working hard at training hoping to start against Sundowns.