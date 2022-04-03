Dynamo Kyiv to play friendlies against Barcelona, PSG & more to raise money for victims of conflict in Ukraine

Dynamo Kyiv are to play Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and a host of other European sides between April and June as party of a charity drive for the Ukraine-Russia crisis.

The Ukrainian Premier League champions will embark upon a continental tour taking in close to a dozen countries over the next three months as they aim to raise funds to aid those affected by the conflict in their home nation.

With the domestic league unable to resume, the club instead will face several of Europe's biggest clubs in order to continue raising awareness.

What has been said?

"Thanks to the support of the leadership of our country, Dynamo will take part in an international charitable mission - a series of friendly games with top clubs in Europe," read an official club statement.

"All these matches will be held under the slogan "Match for Peace! Let's Stop the War!" The purpose of these matches is to inform the international community about the terrible war in Ukraine and to raise funds to support Ukrainians who suffered from the war with the Russian aggressor.

"All friendly matches of Dynamo will be shown on Ukrainian and European TV channels. The project will also involve stars of Ukrainian arts who will support the charitable mission of our club."

Who will Dynamo face?

In addition to Barcelona - who they faced earlier this season in the Champions League group stages - and PSG, Dynamo will also face several other European heavyweights during their goodwill tour.

Bundesliga heavyweights Borussia Dortmund, Serie A-chasing title hopefuls Milan, Portuguese duo Sporting Lisbon and Benfica, and Dutch contenders Ajax are among the sides they will encounter over the next few months.

In addition, they will play Romania's Steaua Bucharest, the last team they faced in a major European final, in the 1986 European Super Cup, when the latter edged them 1-0 at Stade Louis II in Monaco.

