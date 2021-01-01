Dylan Kerr: Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila make U-turn on former Black Leopards coach

Vhadau Vha Damani have explained the Malta-born tactician's position at the relegation-threatened side

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) have revealed that Dylan Kerr is working for the club on a part-time basis a few days after confirming his departure.

This comes as a surprise as it was reported on Sunday that Kerr resigned as the club's head coach because he was unhappy with certain clauses on his contract.

Tshakhuma's Liaising Manager Rufus Matsena also confirmed Kerr's departure after the English tactician refused to sign a contract with the club.

However, Matsena has now clarified Kerr's position at the Limpopo-based club and he explained that the former Black Leopards coach is serving as an advisor to the TTM technical team.

“Yes, he is still advising the team, but remember as I alluded earlier on he is not our coach, but his role is to advise the team," Matsena told Far Post.

"So, most people believe he is an employee of TTM. What he suggested earlier on he said no, he wouldn’t be part of TTM in terms of advising.

"Then the question was that is it because he got somebody promising him a full-time job or what?" he asked.

Former PSL players David Mathebula and Mpho Maleka were thought to be in charge of TTM temporarily while Kerr awaits his work permit to be approved by Home Affairs.

However, Matsena has now explained that the 54-year-old Kerr, who won two Kenyan Premier League titles with Gor Mahia, is working for the club as an advisor to Mathebula and Maleka on a part-time basis.

"However, we didn’t get answers until he said the idea of him leaving the club to advise or coach other teams - he is reversing it," he added.

"Subsequent to that he even called the chairman to try to clarify that matter himself. Currently, he is still with the team, as and when he sees fit depending on his programme.”

Article continues below

Tshakhuma are currently placed 15th on the PSL standings, but they have managed to reach this season's Nedbank Cup semi-finals with Mathebula and Maleka sitting on the bench.

Vhadau Vha Damani are set to play host to Mamelodi Sundowns in a league match at Peter Mokaba Stadium on April 6.