Dylan Kerr reportedly resigns as head coach of Black Leopards

The former Gor Mahia mentor helped Lidoda Duvha avoid relegation after joining the club toward the end of 2018

Black head coach Dylan Kerr has reportedly left the club after tendering his resignation letter on Tuesday.

The news of Kerr's apparent departure became public knowledge on Thursday night, with quotes attributed to Leopards chairman David Thidiela doing the rounds across different media platforms.

According to LimSportZone, Kerr's resignation was confirmed by Leopards chairman David Thidiela, who said the management will sit down and release an official statement in the near future.

“Yes, he has sent his resignation letter but as a team, we are closed for the season now but we will sit down and release an official statement on the way forward,” Thidiela was quoted as saying by LimSportsZone.

The English mentor joined Lidoda Duvha in November 2018, taking over from Joel Masutha who started the season with the club before being sacked after a series of poor results.

Kerr, who is highly rated in the Kenyan Premier League after enjoying huge success with , became very frustrated with his players as toward the end of the 2018/19 season as the team struggled for positive results.

The reasons for Kerr's resignation are still unknown, but the Leopards are expected to set the record straight.