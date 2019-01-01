Dylan Kerr: I want Black Leopards to play like Kaizer Chiefs
Black Leopards head coach Dylan Kerr has explained why he wants his side to play like Kaizer Chiefs.
Lidoda Duvha's hopes of retaining their status in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) took a knock when they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Orlando Pirates on Wednesday.
Kerr believes his charges are capable of helping the team move further away from the relegation zone as they are currently placed 12th on the PSL standings.
“I know what these players can do and I know what the fans deserve because the fans are going to be behind us," Kerr was quoted by LimSportsZone.
The English tactician praised Saturday's opponents, Chiefs, who are in Thohoyandou for their 26th league match of the campaign.
Amakhosi will be keen to return to winning ways after losing to Baroka FC at home last weekend.
"I don’t want the players to go out there and be too nervous or be fearful because it’s Kaizer Chiefs," he continued.
Kerr, who won the Kenyan Premier League title with Gor Mahia before joining Leopards last November, is a big fan of Chiefs' style of play.
"Chiefs plays a fantastic brand of football and one day, I want Black Leopards to have the same brand and I want this year to be the start of that brand where we become what Kaizer Chiefs has become and that is a legend in South African football,” he concluded.
Leopards will be hoping to avenge the 1-0 defeat suffered at the hands of Chiefs in the first round clash earlier this season.
The match between the two teams at the Thohoyandou Stadium is sold out.