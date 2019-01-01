Dylan Kerr: I want Black Leopards to play like Kaizer Chiefs

The former Leeds United player urged his charges not be scared of the four-time PSL champions

Black Leopards head coach Dylan Kerr has explained why he wants his side to play like Kaizer Chiefs.

Lidoda Duvha's hopes of retaining their status in the Premier Soccer League ( ) took a knock when they suffered a 1-0 defeat to on Wednesday.

Kerr believes his charges are capable of helping the team move further away from the relegation zone as they are currently placed 12th on the PSL standings.

“I know what these players can do and I know what the fans deserve because the fans are going to be behind us," Kerr was quoted by LimSportsZone.

The English tactician praised Saturday's opponents, Chiefs, who are in Thohoyandou for their 26th league match of the campaign.

Amakhosi will be keen to return to winning ways after losing to FC at home last weekend.

"I don’t want the players to go out there and be too nervous or be fearful because it’s ," he continued.

Kerr, who won the Kenyan Premier League title with before joining last November, is a big fan of Chiefs' style of play.

Article continues below

"Chiefs plays a fantastic brand of football and one day, I want Black Leopards to have the same brand and I want this year to be the start of that brand where we become what Kaizer Chiefs has become and that is a legend in South African football,” he concluded.

Leopards will be hoping to avenge the 1-0 defeat suffered at the hands of Chiefs in the first round clash earlier this season.

The match between the two teams at the Thohoyandou Stadium is sold out.