Dylan Kerr denies Wazito FC approach and is ready to return to coaching

The former Gor Mahia coach denies rumours linking him to the promoted side but asserts he is ready for football

Dylan Kerr has dismissed reports he has been approached to take over as coach of Kenyan Premier League ( ) side Wazito FC.

The big-spending side fired two members of the technical bench – head coach Fred Ambani and technical director Stanley Okumbi – after losing their second match of the season 4-2 to Kakamega on Saturday.

Despite elevating assistant coach Hamisi Mohammed to the acting capacity, Wazito president Ricardo Badoer confirmed in a statement the club will name a new coach in the next two days.

Former coach Kerr was among the coaches, whose names were mentioned as possible candidates to have taken up the job but the Briton has explained to Goal he was not approached by anyone.

On Wednesday, a source within the club, also confirmed to Goal they are looking at former Mount United coach Melis Medo.

“Wazito have settled on [Medo] and his arrival day is expected to be on Wednesday. He will watch our next game from the stands as he tries to familiarize himself with his new players. As a club we are also eagerly waiting for him,” a source from the club told Goal.

On his part, Kerr who won the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) title with Gor Mahia said: “I have not spoken to anyone on my return to coaching, whether from [Wazito] or any other team,” Kerr told Goal on Wednesday.

“If I get a decent move or offer I will definitely tell you.”

The former Black coach in the South African league has also confirmed his intentions to return to the dugout after he took time off to attend to his ailing mother, who later passed on.

“I also want to say I sacrificed my life to football to look after my mum, who always has been my rock,” Kerr continued.

“I wanted to spend the rest of her days with her and I think she kept living because I was there 24/7. She only wanted me to be happy and football is that happiness and now I’m ready to return.

“It's been tough because I've actually turned down six job offers whilst caring for mum. My [mum] was always proud of where I've been in football and now one month after we laid her to rest I now want to get back to the job I love.

“I will be very happy if I get a club whose ambitions match mine.”

Asked why he decided to leave Black Leopards, Kerr responded: “I left black Black [Leopards] knowing I'd done what was asked of me and decided to leave mainly for my mother so I sacrificed probably for the first time ever my football to look after mum and I will never regret the decision.”