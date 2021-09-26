Dybala a doubt for Juventus' Champions League clash with Chelsea after limping off in tears against Sampdoria

The Argentine scored the opener in the Bianconeri's latest Serie A fixture before picking up a muscle injury

Paulo Dybala is likely to be a doubt for Juventus' Champions League clash with Chelsea after limping off in tears against Sampdoria.

Dybala started as captain in Juve's latest Serie A fixture and put them 1-0 up at the Allianz Stadium with a brilliantly struck half volley in the tenth minute.

Unfortunately, the Argentine had to be substituted a short while later after picking up an apparent muscle injury, which leaves Massimiliano Allegri sweating on his fitness ahead of his side's return Champions League action in midweek.

