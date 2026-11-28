Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

City Football Group? BlueCo? Red Bull? Multi-club ownership in football is no longer the preserve of major international groups. Estrella Football Group, an international group that has acquired Pro Patria to add to Cascais and Carvoeiro United in Portugal, takes a different approach: its clubs operate on an equal footing, sharing expertise, technology and talent.

Speaking exclusively to Calciomercato, Estrella Football Group co-founder and president David Dwinger outlined the group's plans in Italy and the thinking behind its purchase of Pro Patria. Young players, talent, technology, infrastructure and ambition underpin the investment. Results on the pitch must follow from a structured process.

Can you tell us about your sporting background and how Estrella Football Group came about? What was the original idea behind the project, and what kind of football group do you want to build?

"I grew up in a sporting family: many of my relatives were athletes, some of them Olympians, and my children play football too. Personally, I'm very drawn to talent in all its forms. I like talented people and I like surrounding myself with them because I think they can create value. For example, I like having people around me such as Cecilia Vagnoni, the best hockey player in the world, who now works with us."

Advertisement Advertisement

What convinced you to invest in Pro Patria? What did you see in the club?



"We analysed a huge number of clubs and we're still looking at others. We want to expand our portfolio considerably. We have a tool with 50 assessment criteria: geographical location, growth potential, history and many other factors. Pro Patria have an important history and can rely on people such as our partner Luca Bassi and Walter Sabatini, who could help us grow on the sporting side.



We saw good potential that could develop into something significant. We felt that, after a difficult season, it was the right time to step in and invest."

Related Topics

What dreams do you have for the club, and what are your main priorities for its growth?



"The aim, or rather the dream, is obviously to hope to return to Serie A and, who knows, perhaps compete with Milan and Juventus (laughs). Promotion to Serie C is a priority now, but it must not be treated as an end in itself: it has to be the result of the work we do.



But we clearly have to be realistic and sustainable. We must make sure our clubs don't run into problems and act very intelligently. We have to build a brand and bring fans back to the stadium. It's easy to make them fall in love, but we have to keep them close even when things aren't going well."



Estrella now own clubs in Italy and abroad, including Pro Patria, Cascais and Carvoeiro. When you buy a club, do you also look for specific qualities and opportunities for young players?



"I'm a father, so I'm very interested in youth football. I believe it's the most sustainable path possible. Since last year's relegation, many players have left. Our ambition is to bring as many young players as possible into the team.



We need a very close connection between the first team and the youth set-up. We have to work to narrow the gap between the Under-19s and the first team. The aim is to have the highest possible rate of progression.



Of course, we have to be ambitious and attract young talent. We need to be good at offering them a contract as soon as possible so they don't find an opportunity elsewhere. Our mission is to find a way to keep talent here and help them take the next step."

Advertisement

Multi-club ownership is often associated with major international groups and top-level football, such as City Football Group, BlueCo or Red Bull. How can it work in the lower divisions, where finances, infrastructure and visibility are so different?

"Honestly, we focus a great deal on what happens off the pitch before we even consider what happens on it. Our priority is to gain visibility, so we try to do that not only through results but also through interviews like this, social media...



I've been impressed by the level of visibility Italian amateur football already gets.



The aim is to grow on social media, raise our profile, make an impact and increase commercial revenue. We want more fans, to attract talent and to be able to compete with clubs in other countries, such as the UK, Austria and the Netherlands."

Advertisement

How do you see Italian football today? Italy has a great tradition and plenty of talent, but it also faces structural problems. Where does the group stand on the Malagò-Galliani contest?

"Something has certainly changed in Italy compared with the past, and that goes beyond what happens at the federation. For me, it can't just be a question of individual talent: clearly something isn't working as it used to, and there's a need to take another step forward.



You have to take risks, but I believe young players are the way forward. Many young players choose to go abroad to play. The question Italy must ask itself is: why do our talented players decide to leave? There are so many good clubs in Italy, including in Serie B. I don't believe your country has run out of talent, quite the opposite, but I think it gets lost along the way."

Advertisement

Staying with young players, how difficult is it to develop footballers in an amateur or semi-professional environment? How do you compete with the academies of bigger clubs?

"Maybe not today, but competing with the youth set-ups of top clubs is the path we want to take. There are many young players who can develop here and perhaps reach a high level. We need ambition in that respect.



I want people to say: 'My son should go there because it's the place where he'll have the best chance of becoming a professional footballer.' If we can build that kind of environment, we'll have achieved something important.



If you're truly committed to developing young players and can explain the project to them properly, people will understand that this is the best path. I'm convinced no other club will do what we want to do."

Advertisement

In Italy, the big clubs have introduced second teams in Serie C, while projects such as Milan Futuro have also reached Serie D. What do you make of that model?

"Honestly, it depends on the place. With our first club, Cascais, we chose to create and permanently maintain a second team. And if that team ends up playing in a lower division on merit, that's not a problem. The model is 100% right. The fact that Milan Futuro may be in Serie D is just an anomaly.



I'll say it again: we all have to try to keep talent in our system. And we mustn't view young players solely from a commercial perspective. That's why second teams can be a valid option. We need to identify the best 16- and 17-year-olds and create value for them."

Advertisement

Scouting and recruitment are central to Estrella's philosophy, including through ClubOS. How does the system work?

"It's software that every club should use, not just for sporting matters but also for finance, sponsors and other aspects of management. We put all that data into a system, and from there we can extract models that help us and offer suggestions.



We're always looking for the so-called 'Butterfly Effect': the system allows users to make individual decisions and understand how they might affect the future. For example, I might need a defender because we're conceding too many goals. But if I make that investment, I could lose the 19-year-old I'm waiting to develop. There's a lot of data in football that isn't interpreted. With our tool, we run simulations of the future."

Advertisement

Looking ahead five years, where would you like to see Estrella Football Group and Pro Patria?

"That's a tricky question (laughs). In sporting terms, I think the aim could be to reach Serie B quickly. But I repeat: that has to be the result of a process. I'd also be happy to establish ourselves in Serie C, provided we were sure we'd brought plenty of young players into the first team and become a leading club for youth development across the region."