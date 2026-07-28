Dutch top club recently made an enquiry with Manchester United about Joshua Zirkzee

Ajax recently made an enquiry with Manchester United about the services of Joshua Zirkzee, The Athletic reports. The reliable outlet does not, however, expect the Dutchman to make the move to the record champions.

Zirkzee joined from Italian side Bologna two summers ago. The English giants paid just over €40 million for the striker at the time.

He never quite managed to make his mark at Manchester United. After 75 matches, he has 9 goals and 4 assists to his name. He also failed to win a trophy with the club.

That has left him free to leave the club. Ajax, Juventus, Como and two Premier League clubs are interested in the 25-year-old striker.

The Athletic, however, rates the chances of Zirkzee moving to Amsterdam as slim. Ajax recently bought Marcos Leonardo for €19 million and brought in Tolu Arokodare on loan.

With that, the striker position at the Johan Cruyff ArenA now looks well covered. Zirkzee instead appears bound for a move to Italy, with Juventus leading the race for the attacker.

Last Saturday, Zirkzee also caught the eye in Manchester United’s friendly against BK Rosenborg. The Schiedam native beat two players and the goalkeeper before calmly slotting home.