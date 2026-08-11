Everything points to Dusan Vlahovic continuing his career in the Turkish Super Lig. Fabrizio Romano, among others, reports that the Serbia international, who is available on a free transfer, has reached a personal agreement with Besiktas.

Besiktas technical director Eduard Graf travelled to Belgrade to get Vlahovic over the line and has succeeded in his mission. The 26-year-old striker has given the green light to a three-year contract at the Tüpras Stadium.

The medical has already been scheduled and is expected to take place on Thursday. Vlahovic is expected to arrive in Istanbul on Wednesday afternoon, where thousands of ecstatic fans will no doubt be there to welcome him.

According to Italian media, Besiktas coach Vincenzo Italiano played a crucial role in convincing Vlahovic. The pair previously worked together to great effect at Fiorentina.

During the 2021/22 season, Vlahovic scored no fewer than 29 goals for La Viola, 24 of them in Serie A. That convinced Juventus to put €70 million on the table after that season, excluding bonuses.

He never fully lived up to that huge price tag in Turin. Vlahovic still showed his class on a regular basis, but he also faced plenty of criticism over the years.

All told, Vlahovic played 168 matches for Juventus, recording 68 goals and 16 assists. His contract in Turin expired on 30 June. Reportedly, he is set to earn €8 million per year, excluding bonuses.